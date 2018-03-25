Powerball Winning Ticket Of $55.9 Million Sold In Latest Drawing

A single player walked away with Saturday’s Powerball jackpot winnings, earning a grand prize of $55.9 million.

According to MLive.com, lottery game officials have not yet publicly identified the winner or where the winning ticket was sold at.

The winning numbers were 10-33-45-53-56 (white), and the red Powerball number was 24, with a Power Play number of 3.

At least two other unknown players matched all five white ball numbers, netting winnings of $1 million each.

Earlier this month, a Powerball player in Pennsylvania bagged a grand prize of $456.7 million.

The winning numbers in that game, which represented the eighth largest jackpot in Powerball history, according to the Washington Post, were 22-57-59-60-66 and Powerball 7, Power Play 2X. The winner in that game had the option of being paid out in annual installments over nearly 30 years or a one-time, lump-sum payment of $273.9 million.

Lottery game officials also noted that three other tickets matching all five white balls with a prize of $1 million each were sold in California, Missouri, and Texas.

According to Powerball.com, the ticket sold in Texas won a $2 million prize after the 2X multiplier was drawn because it included the Power Play option.

Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

The odds of winning the March 17 jackpot were 1 in 292 million and came after 19 straight drawings of no grand prize game-winner.

According to Reuters, the last Powerball jackpot winner emerged in January, when a woman from New Hampshire won a jackpot of nearly $559 million. The winner went by the name of “Good Karma Family 2018,” and ultimately went to court to maintain their anonymity after opting for the lump sum payment of $352 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The largest single-game in Powerball history was $1.6 billion in 2016. In that January drawing, winning tickets were sold in Florida, California, and Tennessee.

Powerball game drawings are held every Wednesday and Saturday night commencing at 10:59 p.m. Eastern time.

The Mar. 28 drawing will now be worth $40 million with a cash option of $24 million.