WWE News: Triple H Says They Are Keeping A Close Watch Over Daniel Bryan’s Health Ahead of ‘Wrestlemania’ 34

Bryan has been cleared to fight again by his doctors but he hasn't wrestled since April 2015

Triple H, executive vice president of talent, live events, and creative for WWE, has said that the WWE will continue to keep a close eye on Daniel Bryan’s health even though he has been cleared to return to the ring by doctors. As Wrestling Inc notes, in February 2016, Bryan took an EEG which showed that he had a lesion in his brain that’s linked to seizures. The test also showed that the wrestler’s brain activity had slowed down and the wrestler retired as a result.

“He’s cleared his return to the ring, we’ll absolutely keep an eye out,” Triple H told The Express as reported by Wrestling Inc. “As I said the other day, our first and foremost responsibility is the health and well-being of our talent when they are on the roster with us, so we want them to be as healthy as possible. That is extremely important to us and we will always try to do what is best for their health, their well-being and this situation is no different.”

Daniel Bryan last fought in April 2015 after he won the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 31. Bryan has reportedly suffered 20 concussions and two seizures during his wrestling career. According to Wrestling Inc, he suffered a seizure during Wrestlemania 31.

The WWE announced on March 20 that Daniel has been cleared by neurologists to fight again. One of these doctors includes WWE’s Medical Director, Dr. Joseph Maroon.

Before he was officially cleared, Bryan had said that he would wrestle for another organization if the WWE wouldn’t allow him to fight again by the time his contract expired in September. Bryan’s first match after he was cleared was at SmackDown Live! but there have been rumors that he will fight at WrestleMania 31. The wrestling rumor mill claims that Daniel will join Shane McMahon in a fight against Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn at WrestleMania.

The official press release from the WWE about Bryan’s health says that doctors reviewed his medical history and that the pro-wrestler underwent a “comprehensive neurological and physical evaluations independent of WWE,” and by their medical director.

Daniel Bryan, whose real name is Bryan Danielson has been open about his health and the consequences of being a pro-wrestler. In his autobiography, YES! My Improbable Journey to the Main Event of WrestleMania he spoke about the experience of seeing The Undertaker on the ground suffering from a concussion.

“The scene was tragic, but also motivating,” said Bryan.

Bryan is known for pushing his limits in the ring, so hopefully his health will allow him to keep doing that for WWE fans.