Nene Leakes Explains Why The ‘RHOA’ Cast Still Has Issues With Porsha Williams

Nene Leakes is not here for people who think that the RHOA cast is treating Porsha Williams unfairly. If you’ve been tuning in to the current season, then you know that Porsha has been having more run-ins than anyone else on the cast. Porsha has also had to film many scenes with her sister because some of the ladies don’t want to deal with her.

Because of these things, some viewers feel that Porsha is being unfairly ostracized, but Nene Leakes says that’s just not true. According to Reality Tea, Nene Leakes believes that the cast members are justified in their feelings of Porsha.

“This season Porsha is really on an island,” said Leakes. “You know, there’s so many girls that have an issue with her. I think when the viewers watch the show- because I read the comments- a lot of people say ‘Why don’t they forgive Porsha? Why don’t they be friends with Porsha?'”

Nene continued, Well, Porsha has had issues with every girl. She had a physical altercation with Cynthia [Bailey], a physical altercation with Kenya [Moore], she and I had our issues, she and Kandi had their issues. I think with the girls are feeling, is you can say ‘I’m sorry,’ but they want to have meaning and feelings behind it.”

“Apologizing and really putting action to it are really two different things.”

Porsha’s Rocky History With The Cast

Porsha Williams isn’t as close with her RHOA cast members as she used to be. Since Season 10 of the hit reality show premiered this past fall, there has been noticeable tension between Porsha and the other ladies, especially Kandi Burruss. Kandi’s hesitation to fully incorporate Porsha back into her world stems from her actions during the previous season.

To recap, Porsha Williams played an integral role in spreading a nasty rumor about Kandi Burruss during Season 9. After Phaedra Parks told Porsha that she had overheard Kandi and her husband, Todd Tucker concocting a plan to date-rape her, Porsha brought it up during an argument with Kandi. Kandi denied the rumor, but Porsha kept repeated it several more times over the season. It wasn’t until Phaedra Parks later admitted that the rumor was a lie, during the season 9 reunion episode, that Kandi was finally vindicated.

In the weeks after, some fans of the show signed petitions which called for Phaedra to be fired. Whether or not Phaedra’s firing was a direct result of those petitions has never been revealed.

Regardless, some of the fans and cast members felt that Porsha Williams should have also been fired. For one reason or another, the producers decided to allow Porsha to return, which may not have been for the best. It appears that the RHOA cast has taken matters into their own hands and are punishing Porsha in their own way.