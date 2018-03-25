‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 8 Theories: Why Tyrion and Sansa Could Remarry

Theories on what the future holds for Tyrion Lannister, Sansa Stark, and their marital status.

The wait for Game of Thrones Season 8 continues. HBO recently announced that the eighth and final season of the pop culture phenomenon would not premiere until 2019. While that is a long time to endure without new episodes of the series, it does give fans more time to theorize about each character’s ending arc and who they may end up with, when the fight for the Iron Throne concludes.

When Season 7 ended, Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke), and Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage) were all headed to the North, and presumably Winterfell. As we all know, the recently reunited Stark siblings will be among those there to welcome them, a trio that includes Tyrion’s ex-wife, Sansa (Sophie Turner).

The Reunion

Tyrion’s presumed arrival at Winterfell in Season 8 will mark the first time the estranged former spouses have come face-to-face in several seasons. When Jon arrived at Dragonstone and reunited with Tyrion in Season 7, the latter made it clear that Sansa was not far from his mind. He asked about her well-being and mentioned their marriage.

Likewise, Sansa spoke fondly of Tyrion in Season 7. An indication she has clearly not forgotten the kindness he showed her during her troubling stay at King’s Landing.

Helen Sloan / HBO

With both of them tenderly remembering one another and destined to once again share in each other’s company, the question is what it will mean for them as Game of Thrones draws to a close.

Will Sansa And Tyrion End Up Together?

There are reasons to believe it is possible. Sansa has grown a lot as a person, since fleeing for her life after Joffrey’s assassination and subsequently leaving Tyrion behind.

Interestingly, Tyrion has not gotten involved in another relationship since the reveal of Shae’s betrayal, which occurred after Sansa left. Is he saving his heart for someone worth the risk?

While there are reasons to speculate that Tyrion may be harboring a secret crush on Daenerys, she is unavailable due to her burgeoning relationship with her secret nephew, and Season 8 should make that even more evident to Tyrion.

With Sansa and Tyrion reuniting at such a pivotal moment in time, you have to wonder why the series has been saving their reunion for the final season. Is it so Sansa and Tyrion can remarry? If so, they would be a strong match.

Why a Sansa/Tyrion Pairing Works

With Tyrion, Sansa has the opportunity to be married to a proven gentleman with a sensitive heart, and robust intellect. In the world of Game of Thrones, Sansa will have to marry sooner rather than later and who would be a better husband than Tyrion? Exactly.

Macall B. Polay / HBO

Given Sansa’s desire for upward mobility, her marriage to the current Hand of the Queen would also provide a sturdy marriage alliance that would compliment and further her ambitions.

As for Tyrion, Sansa has proven herself as an emerging strategist so they would make a great team. Tyrion is at his best when he is championing someone, and with Daenerys leaning away from his counsel in Season 7, Sansa could be the right person for him to shift his focus to as the series ends. Not to mention, Sansa is in need of a new and improved head counselor, now that she and her siblings have dispatched of Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen).

If Tyrion were to marry Sansa, it could also help Daenerys, who needs to get the North behind her. If her chief advisor were married to the eldest daughter of House Stark, it could theoretically improve her case.

The End

In November 2015, Time reported that at an event, George R.R. Martin, the creator of the book series Game of Thrones is based on, told fans that the ending of the series would be “bittersweet.” If and when Jon and Daenerys learn they are related, it could break them up.

Could their relationship ending be a part of the “bitter” and a Sansa/Tyrion marriage be a piece of the “sweet?” It’s a stretch, but when it comes to theorizing about the ending of Game of Thrones, you have to explore every possibility.