‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Vivian Plots Against Her Enemies, Stefan Wants To Keep Gabby Permanently

Abigail's situation will cause major complications in 'DOOL.'

Days of Our Lives spoilers reveal that the week of April 2 will have more surprises for everyone especially for the residents of DiMera mansion.

She Knows reveals that Abigail (Marci Miller) will be front and center of the next stage of revelations in Days of Our Lives. Abigail’s alter egos are trying to take over her life, and someone will actually be helping Gabby who has been trying to eliminate everyone in her path. To make matters worse, Stefan (Tyler Christopher) will help Gabby with her schemes.

The week of March 26 will drop a bombshell on Days of Our Lives. The cliffhanger will see Abigail take the stand and reveal something shocking. From the looks of it, it will not exactly be Abigail who will testify at the trial.

Gabby Rallies Stefan To Her Side

The past weeks have been tough on Abigail, and the constant blackouts are messing up with her life. Abigail’s alter egos are trying to make a life without her knowledge and this will take a major toll on her sanity.

To make things worse, Stefan took a special liking to Gabby —the alter ego who was sneaking around in Andre’s murder scheme. After getting to know Abigail’s persona, Stefan is bent on keeping her around. In fact, Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Stefan wants Gabby to be the dominant personality.

Stefan egged Gabby to enjoy what life has to offer, and it seems like the two will have some fun together. Stefan and Gabby will share a kiss, and given the attraction between them, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out why Stefan wants Gabby to stay.

In the latest #DAYS, Stefan and Gabby arrive in Hong Kong and begin to bond.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/X2JSnunCCT — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 23, 2018

Chad will also realize his wife is acting out of sorts. It’s just a matter of time before he uncovers everything.

Revenge Is Best Served Cold

This week Kate will ask Paul to find dirt on Vivian. However, Vivian is not someone who will go down without a fight. It appears like she will just be biding her time to strike back.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the first week of April reveals that she will execute the net step in her plan. From the looks of it, this plan is geared towards pulling her enemies down. Days of Our Lives spoilers confirm that there will definitely be a lot of scheming in the following weeks.