‘General Hospital’ Spoilers For Monday, March 26: Sam Mourns Drew, Carly & Jason On Bloody Scarf Hunt [Video]

Sam didn't expect Drew to give his ring back and is completely distraught that her husband has walked out, while Carly and Jason are on the hunt for the person who left the bloody scarf in her office.

General Hospital spoilers for Monday, March 26 reveal that Sam (Kelly Monaco) will be struggling to cope with the aftermath of her discussion with Drew, while Carly (Laura Wright) is still trying to figure out the mystery behind the bloody and stained scarf which was left on her desk. General Hospital spoilers also indicate that Alexis will talk to Sam about the decisions she has been making, and issue a stern warning to her daughter, according to She Knows Soaps.

Ever since the earthquake hit Port Charles, Sam has been sitting with a huge secret. She and Jason (Steve Burton) finally admitted that they loved each other. Even though Sam felt that she needed to tell Drew the truth, Jason put no pressure on her to do so and rather encouraged her to do what was best for her. However, General Hospital recaps, via She Knows Soaps, state that Sam told Drew (Billy Miller), “I still love him,” and confessed her feelings for Jason. Nothing could have prepared Sam for Drew’s reaction when he took off his wedding ring and left her. According to spoilers at Soap Hub,Drew is also very distraught and bumps into Curtis (Donnell Turner) at the docks. When he shares the news, Curtis is equally stunned at Sam’s admission.

Sam is ready to tell Drew how she feels about Jason. How will he handle her confession? An emotional, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/tsNDUka53Y — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 23, 2018

Later, Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will turn up at her daughter’s place. Sam will be crying and turn to her mother in her time of need. Alexis has always been in the Drew camp because he offered her more stability than Jason’s thrill-seeking lifestyle did. General Hospital spoilers suggest that Alexis won’t be pleased about what transpired between Sam and Drew and asks her point blank what her plans are should Jason come knocking on her. It seems as if Sam never thought that far ahead, and is very much trying to deal with the present emotional turmoil she’s in.

–

In the meantime, Carly is still trying to figure out what happened to the stained and bloody scarf that was on her desk. When the fire alarm went off, she left the room, and upon her return, the scarf was missing. Luckily, it seems as if Jason believes her story and they both seem to sense that she is being set up by someone. With a tense and emotional start to the week, tune in to ABC’s General Hospital which airs every weekday. Then check back here often as we fill you in on all the latest spoilers, updates and news.