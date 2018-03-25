March For Our Lives Protesters Demand Ban on Assault Weapons, But Don’t Know What They Are Says Cabot Phillips

Campus Reform spent the day in D.C. asking "March for Our Lives" protesters -- "what is an assault weapon?" And no one seemed to know.

Students carried signs saying “Ban Assault Weapons,” and even the March For Our Lives website had “Ban Assault Weapons” as one of their goals for this nationwide march on Saturday. While they all seem to want the same thing, it appeared that no one was quite sure of how to define an assault weapon.

Cabot Phillips from Campus Reform visited the Fox & Friends Weekend show on Sunday morning. He had spent the day on Saturday going around and asking the protesters — what is an assault weapon? The surprising answer became apparent when not just a few people stumbled on this question — everyone did.

Phillips reported to the Fox & Friends Weekend hosts that no one could answer that simple question despite the fact many were carrying the signs asking for the ban on this type of gun. Phillips can be seen attempting to get that definition from numerous protesters in the video posted above.

As Campus Reform reported, the students at this March For Our Lifes’ event in Washington D.C. were not only carrying the signs, but they were yelling out “ban assault weapons.” Still, not one person they approached knew what this weapon was.

Some did say they were there asking to ban guns altogether, but the specific target of many of the signs and their chants were for banning assault weapons. It didn’t appear as if anyone did their homework on just what they were demanding the government to ban before stepping out with their signs.

VIDEO: Protesters say ban assault weapons…whatever they are https://t.co/zFm3AIzuWY — Campus Reform (@campusreform) March 25, 2018

Campus Reform reported that “Every single march attendee that we spoke with made it clear: they want to ban assault weapons.” The answers they got back also made it very clear that while this group was advocating for the ban on the assault weapon, the only thing they knew about it was that it was a gun.

So what is an assault weapon, which is the question that no one seemed to know the answer to at these marches on Saturday? According to the Merriam Webster Online Dictionary, an assault weapon merely is “any of various automatic or semiautomatic firearms; especially an assault rifle.” So the march was asking to ban these deadly types of guns, ones that have the potential for rapid, repeated fire.

Campus Reform is a project from the Leadership Institute, which is “America’s leading site for college news,” according to their news release. They are a “watchdog to the nation’s higher education system,” and it is their goal to “expose bias and abuse” on the campuses of this nation.

People tweeted their thoughts about the protesters’ lack of knowledge when it came to these specific guns on the Campus Reform Twitter account. They seemed a bit stunned over the lack of knowledge displayed among the protesters when it came to assault weapons. A sample of those comments can be seen below.

