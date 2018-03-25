Look Inside Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Wedding Venue St. George’s Chapel

The beautiful chapel was built over 500 years ago and has served as a spot for royal weddings, burials, and baptisms over its long history.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been busy working out the final details of their royal wedding. So far, the couple has sent out official invites, become a part of the Church of England and figured out their bachelorette and bachelor parties. With only a few months to go until the big day, here’s an inside look at their historic wedding venue.

According to Travel and Leisure, Markle and Harry are set to exchange vows inside St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle. The beautiful chapel was built over 500 years ago and has served as a spot for royal weddings, burials, and baptisms over its long history.

The very first wedding to take place at St. George’s Chapel was way back in 1863 when Queen Alexandra tied the knot with King Edward VII. There have been numerous weddings since, including Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones nuptials in 1999 and Prince Charles’ wedding with Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005.

St. George’s Chapel is chalked full of interesting architecture and gorgeous designs, but it can only hold around 800 people. In contrast, Prince William and Kate Middleton’s wedding venue, Westminster Abbey, held 2,000 people, which means Harry and Markle’s wedding will be fairly low-key.

A view of St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle, where Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will have their wedding service at 1200, Saturday, May 19, 2018. Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool / Getty Images

Even still, the location is a very special place for the couple, who spent a lot of time in the chapel in 2017.

“Windsor is a very special place for Prince Harry, and he and Ms. Markle have regularly spent time there during the last year. They are delighted that the beautiful grounds of Windsor Castle will be where they begin their lives as a married couple.”

Apart from its wedding history, St. George’s Chapel is also the burial grounds for several important individuals in the royal family. This includes Kings Henry VIII, Edward IV, Edward VII, George III, George IV, William IV and George V. Queen Elizabeth II is also planning on resting there after she passes away.

While William and Middleton decided to have their wedding elsewhere, they seriously considering exchanging vows at St. George’s Chapel. The only thing that stopped them was the fact that St. George’s Chapel does not have a balcony. The two wanted to have their first kiss as a married couple on a balcony, which St. George’s couldn’t accommodate.

After tying the knot, the two are expected to go on a carriage ride throughout the town, ending at Windsor Castle. Those lucky enough to live in the vicinity can visit St. George’s Chapel for an up close and personal look at the venue in the weeks leading up to the wedding.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to wed on May 19, according to People. The wedding reception is going to be held away from the public, though a portion of the wedding ceremony will be made available to the general population.