Poll: Most Americans Don’t Want To See Donald Trump Re-Election Run

Most Americans don’t want to see President Donald Trump on the ballot for re-election in 2020, including 18 percent of Republicans, according to a new national poll.

A recent YouGov poll found that overall 54 percent of 1,500 respondents agreed they don’t want to see Trump on the ballot in two years, with 87 percent of Democrats all standing in unison in their resistance to Trump.

Overall, just 28 percent of respondents answered “yes” to the idea of wanting to see Trump seek a second term, led by GOP voters who swung that way at a clip of 65 percent.

Among independents, Trump was also in the negative, with 51 percent of voters insisting they would rather not see him run again.

Every indication shows that Trump has every intention of seeking re-election. He recently announced he has already hired his 2016 digital director, Brad Parscale, to run his 2020 campaign, officially kicking off his re-election drive earlier than most have historically.

Through it all, Trump’s approval rating has remained dismally low, with data-focused website FiveThirtyEight recently pegging his overall approval average at just 40.6 percent.

A recent NBC News/Wall Street Journal survey pegged Trump’s approvals at just 43 percent, a record low compared to his predecessors at this point in their presidency. On average, that places Trump some 15 points behind the 58 percent rating of his recent predecessors at the same 14-month stage in their administrations.

Pollsters also found the majority of voters continue to disapprove of the job Trump is doing in the Oval Office, with his disapprovals standing at 53 percent.

According to CNN, the dismal 43 percent rating puts Trump’s approvals even below those of Gerald Ford, who at this point in his presidency had an approval rating at 44 percent.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

Trump recently implored voters to ignore all the polling, inexplicably adding that he was more popular than direct predecessor Barack Obama’s, whose average approvals realistically never dipped below the 48 percent threshold at the same point in his presidency.

“Rasmussen and others have my approval ratings at around 50 percent, which is higher than Obama, and yet the political pundits love saying my approval ratings are ‘somewhat low,'” Trump tweeted earlier this month.

The poll of 1,100 adults also found that Democrats currently hold a 10-point advantage over Republicans in Congressional preference going into the 2018 midterms. The numbers reflect a four-point jump from the same poll taken in January when the Democrats enjoyed a six-point lead.