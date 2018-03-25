Astronauts In Space Need Extra Calories And Physical Exercise, Says Andrew Feustel

Astronauts need more calories and physical activities in space to keep themselves fit, says NASA astronaut Andrew J. Feustel who was launched into space aboard the Soyuz rocket on March 21. It is Feustel’s third trip to space and the second to the International Space Station (ISS).

“Exercise stimulates bone and muscle strength, but it is also good for our hearts, and that is the key, right?” Feustel told the American Heart Association.

According to Feustel, an astronaut’s heart expands slightly after arriving in space due to lack of gravity. The heart’s pumping action changes slightly, and it starts working a bit differently to ensure that the blood is properly supplied to all body organs, especially the feet.

To offset changes in the heart’s activity, astronauts exercise for about three hours daily during their stay in orbit, according to Feustel.

“We need to keep that cardiovascular activity really working.”

During their exercise session on the ISS, astronauts focus more on their lower body muscles as these muscles are not used as much in space compared to upper body muscles.

“We move around with the touch of a pinky finger.”

A daily workout not only helps build muscles but also fights bone density loss in the microgravity environment.

Nutrition is another important aspect which needs to be taken proper care of to keep astronauts fit and healthy in space. As astronauts do more physical exercise in space, their calorie need is also increased. Just like physical exercise, a healthy diet helps neutralize the negative effects of microgravity on the body of astronauts. It is the duty of nutritionists to ensure that astronauts receive a balanced supply of all essential vitamins and minerals in space through their daily diet.

New post (AHA: Astronauts Need Extra Exercise and Calories in Space) has been published on Dream Healthy Life – https://t.co/G9yKZgqfGW — Health Care (@clickplaymovie) March 22, 2018

The food items sent for astronauts in space must be nutritious, compact, lightweight, tasty, sticky/wet, and processed.

According to NASA, astronauts onboard the ISS eat three meals and one snack a day. The food that ISS crew members eat includes fruits, chicken, seafood, beef, nuts, brownies, candy, peanut butter, and many other items. Drinks range from tea, coffee, juice, lemonade, etc. Fresh food items are delivered regularly to the ISS through cargo vessel.

Astronauts also test some specific foods items several months prior to their launching into space. They can request some of their favorite food items from the space agency provided these items are appropriate for the ISS environment.

“We have 220 items on what we call our standard menu,” said Feustel.

“Our families also have the opportunity to send us care packages.”

According to NASA, calorie needs of astronauts in space differ from each other. While a male astronaut would require approximately 3,200 calories (or more) in a day, 1,900 calories are sufficient for a small female astronaut.