Coffin Birth: Medieval Woman Who Gave Birth After She Died Might Have Had Ancient Skull Surgery

Researchers believe that the woman, who had a skull injury, died after receiving an ancient form of cranial surgery known as trepanation.

Researchers recently confirmed a rare case of coffin birth — the expulsion of a nonviable fetus from a dead pregnant woman — in a grave in northern Italy that is believed to date back to the early Medieval era. This case, however, stood out from other similar examples because of the unusual reason that might have been behind the mother’s death.

As detailed in a study published in the journal World Neurosurgery, scientists from the Universities of Ferrara and Bologna in Italy analyzed the case of an adult woman from the northern Italian town of Imola who was buried around 600 to 700 AD. The woman’s skeleton was found intact in 2010, with her position suggesting that she was buried in a specific manner.

Because the woman was found to have suffered a head injury, with the remains of a fetus discovered between her legs, the researchers looked into the circumstances behind her death. The analysis suggested that the fetus was at approximately 38 weeks gestation and that it might have been delivered partially; this was because its head and upper body were found outside the woman’s pelvic cavity, while its legs appeared to be inside.

As the purposeful manner in which the woman was buried makes it less plausible that she would have been buried with a half-delivered baby, University of Otago bioarchaeologist Sian Halcrow, who was not involved in the study, said that the discovery likely represents an example of a coffin birth, or postmortem fetal extrusion, according to Ancient Origins. She was also cited by Forbes as she explained the reason why such unusual events take place — the occasionally extreme buildup of gas during the decomposition process “forcibly [expelling]” the fetus from a deceased pregnant woman.

In a statement, San Francisco area OB/GYN Jen Gunter offered her own explanation of what could happen when postmortem fetal extrusion takes place, noting that the cervix “shouldn’t relax” following rigor mortis.

“I suspect that what happens is the pressure from the gas builds up, and the dead fetus is delivered through a rupture – it basically blows a hole through the uterus into the vagina, as the vagina is much thinner than the cervix.”

The Italian researchers’ discovery was not the first of its kind in recent years, as Seeker wrote about a similar case last year, where the 14th century remains of a 38- to 40-week-old fetus was found partially delivered next to those of its mother. But the coffin birth, in this case, was unusual, as the mother’s head injury was believed to have been caused by trepanation, a type of skull surgery that was most popular in ancient times and used as a means to lower blood pressure in the skull. As such, the researchers speculated that the woman might have required trepanation to cure her eclampsia, a condition where a pregnant woman has seizures or convulsions due to an increase in blood pressure.

All in all, the researchers believe that the woman lived for a few days after her skull surgery, was buried while still pregnant, and had a coffin birth while her body decomposed. However, Halcrow noted that there’s a possibility that those weren’t the circumstances behind the mother’s death, as she told Forbes that it’s also likely that “normal complications from childbirth” were in play.