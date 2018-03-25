WWE’s John Cena Describes How Nikki Bella’s Eyes ‘Glowed With Hellfire’ At Sight Of Him Nude On Big Screen

A visit to the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" this week had WWE's John Cena spilling the beans on how he unintentionally put fiancée Nikki Bela in a mode of fury.

John Cena has perfected many moves inside the WWE ring that have sparked fury in his opponents throughout the years. To his surprise, he unintentionally sparked that same kind of fury in his fiancée Nikki Bella with a move he made outside the ring. When Cena first learned he needed to strip down nude for a scene in a movie, he thought he could do it without any problems. He did the scene, but he was wrong to think there wouldn’t be any problems.

The WWE superstar, who is also an actor, visited the Ellen DeGeneres Show this week to promote his latest movie, Blockers. Cena told the talk show host about the valuable lesson he learned from a previous movie, according to The Insider.

It was in the movie Trainwreck that Cena had a nude scene, which was a scene he didn’t mention to his fiancée before doing it. To say that Bella wasn’t pleased is probably an understatement. She wasn’t at all happy that Cena didn’t inform her beforehand of a scene that rendered him exposed to the masses in his birthday suit.

Cena describes doing that scene as “awkward.” But it didn’t compare to how awkward he felt watching as Bella’s “eyes glowed with red hellfire” when she found out he did the scene without telling her first. This is how he described Bella’s reaction to Ellen. You can watch as Cena talks about the scene in the video above. He starts talking about the lesson he learned at the time stamp 3:42.

That Trainwreck scene has changed the way Cena and Bella communicate today when it comes to future movie gigs for the WWE superstar and actor. Bella’s gripe was that he didn’t tell her about the scene before doing it. As far as Cena is concerned, that won’t happen again.

According to the Daily Mail, Bella’s reaction has changed things for the couple when it comes to future gigs for Cena. Today, they discuss any scene that involves Cena stripping down before he signs onto the movie.

“‘Now we review all of the material that is thrown in my direction and we come to the conclusion that it will be OK.”

Charley Gallay / Getty Images

In the new movie Blockers, Cena does a nude scene. This one won’t be a surprise to Bella as it was discussed before it ever happened. The Daily Mail reports that Cena’s reveal to Ellen comes on the heels of him reporting he is on “standby” for his wedding to Nikki Bella.

The couple recently postponed their wedding plans, and Cena admits he doesn’t know when the wedding will take place. He did say all he needs to know is the time and the place and he’ll be there.

Cena also recently revealed he’s been taking dancing lessons so he can dance at his wedding.