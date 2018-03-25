Karrueche Tran And Victor Cruz Spotted On A Date, Moving On From Chris Brown Relationship

Karrueche Tran and Victor Cruz are still going strong, and the actress seems to have moved past her relationship with Chris Brown.

Karrueche was rumored to be dating the NFL star last year after they were spotted holding hands. The 29-year-old confirmed the relationship a few months ago in an interview with Ebony, calling Victor Cruz a gentleman.

“We’ve been hanging out and getting to know one another. My main priority is always work, but he’s a gentleman. He’s a sweet guy and he’s really nice”

The Shade Room reports that Karrueche and Victor Cruz went on a date in West Hollywood. The model is all smiles in a picture posted on Instagram where she is wearing a beige crop top, jeans, and green jacket. Cruz went for a more casual look wearing a long sleeve black t-shirt and matching joggers.

Karrueche has been focusing on work since ending her tumultuous relationship with RnB star Chris Brown. Tran currently stars in the TNT hit series Claws where she portrays Virginia.

Despite ending their relationship in 2015, Chris Brown continued to comment on photos of his ex, leading to them trading words on social media.

The singer admitted to being a stalker in a bizarre self-confessional video last year. Tran was granted a five-year restraining order against Chris Brown after he reportedly made threats of violence against her.

Tran was previously linked to Migo’s star Quavo. However, she denied dating the rapper on The Wendy Williams show despite being spotted on several dates.

Victor and Karrueche keep their relationship off social media. The model and actress went through a very public breakup with Chris Brown and seemingly decided to make future relationships more private.

I wanna dye my hair again A post shared by karrueche (@karrueche) on Mar 4, 2018 at 9:08am PST

Tran split with Chris Brown permanently after it was revealed that he was having a child with Nia Guzman during their relationship. They previously split after he returned to his relationship with Rihanna.

However, the former on and off couple got back together after his brief reconciliation with the “Umbrella” singer.

The 29-year-old actress frequently shares modeling photos with her 7.5 million Instagram followers. The series Tran stars in, Claws, was renewed for a second season and is expected to premiere this summer.

Victor Cruz is currently a free agent after spending most of his career with the New York Giants. The 31-year-old wide receiver has a daughter from a previous relationship.