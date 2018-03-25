‘Dancing With The Stars’ Pro Confirms He Will Compete On ‘DWTS’ All-Athletes Season

Gleb Savchenko confirms he will join the spring mini-season of ABC’s celebrity ballroom competition, while several other ‘DWTS’ pros also hint they will be participating in it.

Dancing with the Stars fans are gearing up for the show’s first-ever themed season with the upcoming all-athletes edition. And while the official cast announcement for the four-week mini-season has not yet been released by ABC, one popular pro dancer has confirmed he will be taking part in the new season. Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Gleb Savchenko recently told Entertainment Tonight that he will be returning for the upcoming DWTS all-athletes season.

“Yes, I am!” Savchenko confirmed to ET. “For sure.”

Gleb Savchenko recently wrapped the DWTS Live Tour and told ET he has “no idea” about the rest of the Dancing with the Stars lineup, but he did dish on his dream partner.

“I would love to have as a partner someone who has done something connected to music. Probably a figure skater. Someone young, someone with energy. And just someone really who wants to win. I need a mirrorball.”

Gleb also explained how the shortened, four-week Dancing with the Stars season will work.

“What I think is going to happen, we’re going to have two dances a week. We have three weeks of rehearsals, four weeks of the show, and each week, we have two couples go home. So, it’ll be really intense. It’s gonna fly!”

Eric McCandless / ABC

While Gleb Savchenko has confirmed his participation in the spring cycle of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, fellow DWTS pros Alan Bersten and Artem Chigvintsev reportedly didn’t give a direct answer when asked by ET if they will compete on the all-athletes season. Chigvintsev said he is “looking forward” to the themed season.

Meanwhile, longtime Dancing with the Stars pro dancer Witney Carson did reveal she will be returning to the show, but she did not confirm if she’ll be part of the all-athlete competition or the regular fall season which will air in September.

Dancing with the Stars fans may still be in the dark about the show’s celebrity lineup, but the judges’ panel will feature its usual familiar faces. While Julianne Hough won’t return for the new season of DWTS, longtime judge Carrie Ann Inaba will. Inaba confirmed to Live With Kelly and Ryan host Ryan Seacrest that she will be on board for the new season, which she confirmed is titled Dancing with the Stars: Athletes.

“We’re coming back April 30,” Inaba said. “It’s going to be four weeks. It’s called Dancing with the Stars: Athletes … and we’re going to have 10 couples. It’s like a real season, but it’s just tight, it’s compact, it’s competitive.”

You can see Carrie Ann Inaba sharing news about DWTS: Athletes in the video below.

Dancing with the Stars: Athletes begins Monday, April 30 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and will culminate with a one-hour finale night on Monday, May 21.