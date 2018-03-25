Missing Actress Adea Shabani’s Alleged Boyfriend Shoots Himself

The actress disappeared on February 23 and there is a $25,000 reward for information about her whereabouts.

Adea Shabani, 25, is an aspiring actress who allegedly moved to Los Angeles two years ago, according to Heavy. The actress vanished on February 23 and was reported missing by her friends. Heavy reports that the aspiring actress was allegedly living a glamorous life, judging by the photos she shared on social media. Adea was last seen at Rise n Grind coffee shop in Hollywood. The police report described Shabani as a 25-year-old white female with blonde hair, blue eyes, and standing 5 feet 5 inches. The actress was allegedly born and raised in Macedonia but moved to Los Angeles to become a star.

According to People, a man believed to be her boyfriend shot and killed himself on Thursday night in California during a stand-off with police. The alleged boyfriend could have provided leads to the whereabouts of the model and actress. The police pursued the man from Hesperia to Corona before he shot himself with a handgun. The man identified as Christopher Spotz, 33, of North Hollywood was accompanied by an unnamed passenger in the car. Spotz was allegedly driving a stolen Toyota Tacoma police think was possibly used in a homicide which had occurred in Los Angeles County.

Shabani’s friends said they received an anonymous call days after she was reported missing. The caller claimed Shabani was placed in the bed of a truck by her alleged lover, Spotz. According to Radar Online, the search for Shabani by the police has intensified. The police are investigating Shabani’s disappearance as a missing person’s case, not murder. There are still no leads on the circumstances of her vanishing.

According to the report by Heavy, the actress’s mother flew in from Macedonia to help find her. The mother has hired a private investigator to help find her daughter. Shabani’s last social media activity was an Instagram post on February 22, a day before she went missing. Friends of the Macedonian actress became suspicious when she was not replying text messages and missed an important acting class, according to Fox News.

Adea Shabani played a waitress in the 2017 short film, All or Nothing, written and directed by Konstantinos Pateronis. The Santa Clarita Valley authorities have asked for information from the public to help in finding Shabani.