Halle Berry Goes Topless Showing Her Age-Defying Body In Impressive Yoga Pose

Halle Berry went topless to show off an impressive yoga headstand pose with over 2 million fans. The 51-year-old actress revealed that she is happier and feels better about herself since taking up the new hobby. Berry credits yoga meditation for her transformation.

The Die Another Day star reveals that the meditative aspect of yoga has boosted her creativity, concentration, and emotional health. According to People magazine, the age-defying beauty challenged her fans to try meditating for 20 minutes and revealed that she is a fan of the keto diet.

The actress posted a snap of her keto lunch in her Instagram story and has been sharing inspirational updates about fitness and health. The ketogenic diet is high fat, moderate protein, and low in carbohydrates.

The Oscar-winning actress credited the diet for her youthful appearance. In an Instagram post, the actress says the following.

“Keto is a very low-carb food plan which actually forces your body to burn fat like crazy. I also believe it’s been largely responsible for slowing down my aging process.”

In the long caption, Berry also says the diet helps control her type-2 diabetes and encourages her followers to give the diet a try.

In her fitness Friday series, the 51-year-old proves that you do not need a gym to keep fit. She shares several videos with her personal trainer where she performs body-weight exercises with no equipment.

The actress, who was ranked No. 1 in People’s “50 Most Beautiful People in the World,” has previously spoken about her struggle with depression. Berry stated that she considered suicide after the breakdown of her first marriage.

My dopamine levels are silly today! A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Mar 14, 2018 at 10:14am PDT

The 51-year-old has been married three times. She divorced her third husband French actor Olivier Martinez in 2016. The former couple was married for two years and share a son. The famous actress also has a daughter from a previous relationship with model Gabriel Aubrey.

Halle Berry is blaming herself for 3 failed marriages, but is she being too hard on herself? https://t.co/oxvr5Xjjtn pic.twitter.com/x4SoKpt0nW — theGrio.com (@theGrio) February 15, 2017

The actress opened up about her failed marriages, saying that she felt guilty and responsible.

She briefly dated British producer Alex da Kid last year, which led her to announce that she is officially “done with love,” per W Magazine.

The stunning actress has found a new love for fitness and yoga. Halle’s topless yoga pose proves to many fans that age is just a number.