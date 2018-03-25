Halle Berry Goes Topless Showing Her Age-Defying Body In Impressive Yoga Pose

Halle Berry went topless to show off an impressive yoga headstand pose with over 2 million fans. The 51-year-old actress revealed that she is happier and feels better about herself since taking up the new hobby. Berry credits yoga meditation for her transformation.
The Die Another Day star reveals that the meditative aspect of yoga has boosted her creativity, concentration, and emotional health. According to People magazine, the age-defying beauty challenged her fans to try meditating for 20 minutes and revealed that she is a fan of the keto diet.
The actress posted a snap of her keto lunch in her Instagram story and has been sharing inspirational updates about fitness and health. The ketogenic diet is high fat, moderate protein, and low in carbohydrates.
The Oscar-winning actress credited the diet for her youthful appearance. In an Instagram post, the actress says the following.
“Keto is a very low-carb food plan which actually forces your body to burn fat like crazy. I also believe it’s been largely responsible for slowing down my aging process.”
In the long caption, Berry also says the diet helps control her type-2 diabetes and encourages her followers to give the diet a try.
In her fitness Friday series, the 51-year-old proves that you do not need a gym to keep fit. She shares several videos with her personal trainer where she performs body-weight exercises with no equipment.
It’s #FitnessFriday AGAIN! Today I’m proud to share my new #yoga pose. Thanks to all of you, I got super inspired and challenged myself to a head stand! I continue to challenge each of you to try new poses as well and share them with me by tagging #FitnessFridayHB. Today, let’s talk not just about yoga poses, but also about the meditative aspects of yoga. Many argue that some of the happiest people are those who spend time each day meditating. I can tell you that I’ve felt happier and more like my best self since I started. I’ve learned that meditation helps to balance your left brain and right brain, and as a result I feel more creative, I can absorb information faster and I experience better emotional health. #Meditation also helps me stay in touch with my “little me”, that little girl who keeps me curious and open to the newness of each day and every new experience that comes my way. Meditation keeps me connected to God, Mother Earth, a higher power or whatever you prefer, and reminds me that while we are all on a solo journey, we are never alone! So today, if you don’t already, try to find 20 minutes to meditate or pray. If you can make this ritual a part of your dailies, watch how your life will transform! Also today on my IG Stories and fitness highlight, I’m sharing my keto lunch. Enjoy ????????❤️
Yooooooo this #FitnessFriday is about overcoming discomfort and fatigue! Initially when adapting to a fitness lifestyle, fear of discomfort usually sets in. The truth is, when you get fit, exercise is actually something you look forward to. It’s a stress reliever (God knows I’ve needed that over the years), makes you feel relaxed, optimistic and those endorphins are just heavenly! After I workout, I feel like I can conquer the world. Ok, now real talk, I do sometimes get fatigued, tired and don’t always look forward to my workouts but that is when I force myself to push harder and work through it. When I get to the other side, it’s always well worth my effort. Why? Because I’m worth it and so are YOU! Today’s exercise is about lifting and firming our butts! Trust me the battle is real for us to keep it tight and right, especially if you have an average butt like me. ???? So today I’m sharing a simple exercise that I love! We call it a skyscraper. It’s easy to do at home all you need is a ball, a stack of towels or anything that you can lift your foot on. I’m also sharing another exercise for your core. My core is the only muscle group I work on everyday. A strong core is an essential part of performing every other workout I do. We call this exercise a sit through. All you need for that is a towel! Swipe left to view the exercises. Enjoy ❤️???????? #FitnessFridayHB
The actress, who was ranked No. 1 in People’s “50 Most Beautiful People in the World,” has previously spoken about her struggle with depression. Berry stated that she considered suicide after the breakdown of her first marriage.
The 51-year-old has been married three times. She divorced her third husband French actor Olivier Martinez in 2016. The former couple was married for two years and share a son. The famous actress also has a daughter from a previous relationship with model Gabriel Aubrey.
Halle Berry is blaming herself for 3 failed marriages, but is she being too hard on herself? https://t.co/oxvr5Xjjtn pic.twitter.com/x4SoKpt0nW
— theGrio.com (@theGrio) February 15, 2017
The actress opened up about her failed marriages, saying that she felt guilty and responsible.
She briefly dated British producer Alex da Kid last year, which led her to announce that she is officially “done with love,” per W Magazine.
The stunning actress has found a new love for fitness and yoga. Halle’s topless yoga pose proves to many fans that age is just a number.