Flat-Earther Mike Hughes Succeeds In Launching Rocket In California, Lands Hard On Mojave Desert

'Mad Mike' survived his rocket launch in one piece and he has something to say to his critics.

“Mad” Mike Hughes, a member of the Flat Earth society and a self-taught scientist, succeeded in his goal of launching a rocket from Amboy, California on Saturday, March 24. The reported launch, originally scheduled for November, has been delayed because Hughes lacked permission from the Bureau of Land Management. There were also technical issues. However, he finally succeeded and reached up to 1,875 feet, or 572 meters, before falling back to the Mojave desert.

As reported by the Independent, the crash did not cause serious damage to Hughes who reported that he suffered no injury other than an aching back. When asked how he felt, he had this to say.

“Relieved. I’m tired of people saying I chickened out and didn’t build a rocket. I’m tired of that stuff. I manned up and did it.”

Successful Rockoon Launch

Hughes, 61, is a limo driver turned self-taught scientist. He worked on his rocket from his garage and modified a mobile home to serve as a ramp for his launch.

It appeared like the Hughes’ launch will be added to his string of failures since his rocket has been losing steam. They aimed for a maximum thrust of 350 psi, but it kept on dropping to 340. Waldo Stakes, who helped Hughes, noted how he kept trying to tell Mike to continue charging the rocket so it can get hotter. However, Hughes declined.

Unlike official launches, Mike’s rocket took off without any countdown at around 3 p.m. After climbing up to 1,875 feet, Hughes dropped at a speed of 350 mph, and he had to deploy his parachute. He had to pull the second parachute right after since his descent was too fast.

As expected, the rocket broke in two places. Hughes admitted that his rocket could kill a person in a heartbeat and in 10 different ways. However, he has no regrets about what he did.

“Am I glad I did it? Yeah. I guess. I’ll feel it in the morning. I won’t be able to get out of bed. At least I can go home and have dinner and see my cats tonight.”

Flat-Earther 'Mad' Mike Hughes survives short rocket flight, hard landing https://t.co/9bI2rywlfF — CTV News (@CTVNews) March 25, 2018

It took three to four minutes to launch the rocket, and the landing happened about 1,500 feet from the ramp.

Hughes built the Rockoon rocket to prove that the Earth is flat, not spherical. The rocket uses a balloon filled with gas to make it to the upper atmosphere.

Mad Mike’s History

Back in 2014, Mad Mike traveled 1,374 feet in the air in his vehicle and sustained injuries, and he had to recover for three days. That launch happened on Jan. 30 of that year on a private property located in Winkelman, Arizona.

Just a year ago, Hughes became part of the Flat Earth society. Mad Mike had several botched launches, but he was capable of creating rockets, and he has been doing so since 2012.

While launching a rocket to prove the Earth is flat gained a lot of following, Hughes seems to have other plans in mind. A documentary about his endeavors might be out by August, and it looks like the Flat Earth society member also wants to try his hand in politics.

Albert Okura, an Amboy landowner, thinks Mad Mike Hughes did something amazing since their place became known as the Rocket Town.