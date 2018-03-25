FBI Training Kansas Authorities In Child Kidnapping Cases As Search Continues For Missing Boy Lucas Hernandez

The young boy disappeared without a trace over a month ago from his Wichita area home.

As police continue to search for missing Wichita boy Lucas Hernandez, the FBI is training authorities across the state of Kansas to ensure they are keenly aware of the investigative steps that need to be taken in child abduction cases.

Darrin Jones, a special agent with the FBI’s Kansas City office, told KWCH 12 News that the training began a few years ago but is now “expanding across the country.” Jones noted that the Kansas region is “ahead of the curve.” This training is the same that is used when the FBI responds to child abductions.

Butler County Sheriff Kelly Herzet said the FBI training has been “phenomenal” and is “hitting… close to home,” referring to Lucas’ disappearance that took place just weeks ago.

This specialized training is taking place in both the classroom and the field as FBI agents and authorities actually walk through missing or abducted children abduction scenarios. Jones told KWCH 12 News that they go “out on the streets” and investigate these scenarios “the way they would in a normal child abduction.”

In the meantime, police are searching for Lucas and have asked the public for help to find the 5-year-old boy. This has prompted the forming of the group Lucas Warriors, which is made up of local citizens who want to help find the missing boy, according to KWCH 12 News.

LUCAS HERNANDEZ: Missing from Wichita, KS – 17 Feb 2018 – Age 5 https://t.co/q2AaekwRFf pic.twitter.com/YKtMFqHmO9 — CRIMEWATCHERS (@Kimster_CW) March 8, 2018

Although a lay group, Lucas Warriors has received guidance from well-known search and rescue group Texas Equusearch, which is also aiding police in the search for Lucas, reports the Hays Post.

Lucas was reported missing by his stepmother, Emily Glass, 26, on February 17 at around 6:15 p.m. She told police that she last saw the 5-year-old boy in his bedroom at about 3 p.m. Glass stated she took a shower and then fell asleep and when she woke up, Lucas was gone, according to The Wichita Eagle.

Help the #FBI find Lucas Hernandez, #missing since February 18, 2018 from his family home in Wichita, Kansas. Contact your local FBI office or go online to https://t.co/iL7sD4WEy3 with info. https://t.co/FXDCdiCazw pic.twitter.com/dyjHH6Q3h5 — FBI (@FBI) March 12, 2018

An Amber Alert was not issued for Lucas because, according to police, there was no evidence that Lucas had been abducted, reports The Wichita Eagle.

Glass was subsequently charged with child endangerment, according to KWCH 12 News. The complaint against Glass alleges that on February 16, a day before she reported Lucas missing, she allowed a 1-year-old child to be placed in a precarious situation.

MOTION DENIED: Today, a judge said Emily Glass is a flight risk and denied the motion to reduce her $50,000 bond. Glass is the stepmother of missing five-year-old Lucas Hernandez. https://t.co/bYdWcETnKs #kwch12 pic.twitter.com/yHzYyePLEt — KWCH Eyewitness News (@KWCH12) March 14, 2018

The Wichita Eagle notes that Glass has a 1-year-old daughter. She remains behind bars in the Sedgwick County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

A community search for Lucas took place on Saturday and is also slated to happen on Sunday at 9 a.m. Those interested in participants should meet at the Dillons located at 37th and Woodlawn. Those interested can contact Julie La Force at 620-960-5333, according to the flyer and Twitter post announcing the event.

This is the most current flier that is being passed around, about a weekend search for missing five-year-old #LucasHernandez https://t.co/JRF8xx2k6Z #KAKENews pic.twitter.com/iawPxjYj3r — KAKE Bryan Ramsdale (@BryanRamsdale) March 23, 2018

Lucas was born December 3, 2012, and is described as being approximately 4 feet in height and weighing about 60 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt with a bear on it, black sweatpants, and white socks. Lucas is missing his top front teeth and has silver caps on his other teeth. He also has a small scar on the upper left side of his abdomen from a prior medical procedure.

The Wichita Police Department is urging anyone with information regarding Lucas to call their tip line at 316-383-4661. Tipsters can also call 620-267-2111 or 620-268-4407.