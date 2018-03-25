Watch Stormy Daniels ’60 Minutes’ Interview Livestream: Start Time, Free Video Of Trump’s Alleged Mistress

The adult film star is expected to share details of her alleged affair with Donald Trump, which took place just after the birth of his son.

Those looking for a livestream of the Stormy Daniels 60 Minutes interview will be in luck, with a few different ways to watch the bombshell interview from Donald Trump’s alleged mistress.

The interview is one of the most anticipated television events in a long time, with Daniels apparently set to share details of the nearly year-long affair she claims to have had with Donald Trump just after his wife Melania gave birth to their son. CBS is set to air the 60 Minutes interview on Sunday at 7 p.m. ET/PT, and video can also be found on CBSN (links to the livestream can be found below).

The Stormy Daniels 60 Minutes interview has been generating huge publicity for weeks. As Vox noted, the interview itself actually took place last month, prompting Trump’s lawyer to obtain a restraining order from an arbitrator in an effort to stop it from being aired.

Daniels had been silenced by a non-disclosure agreement she signed just days before the 2016 presidential election, but she now claims that it is voided because Trump never signed it. Trump’s lawyer has claimed that he executed the agreement without Trump’s knowledge, but there are allegations that the agreement and the $130,000 given to Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence amount to an illegal campaign contribution, Vox noted.

Just days before the Stormy Daniels interview on 60 Minutes will air, another alleged mistress of Donald Trump spoke up. Former Playboy model Karen McDougal appeared in an interview on CNN, sharing details of an affair she claimed happened during the same time frame as Daniels’ alleged affair.

Stormy Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, has also built anticipation for the 60 Minutes interview with a tweet this week that appeared to make reference to some kind of photographic or video evidence of the affair. Avenatti tweeted a picture of a computer disc inside a safe and a cryptic reference to “a picture worth a thousand words.”

“The last person you want to pick a fight with in court is an adrenaline junkie," a fellow lawyer on Stormy Daniels' attorney https://t.co/ve13E07nXl pic.twitter.com/OmK1oL8XVi — POLITICO (@politico) March 24, 2018

Those who want to watch a livestream of the Stormy Daniels interview will be able to find free online video through CBS All-Access. Though a subscription is required for the service, there is a free offer for first-time users. CBS All-Access is available on a number of devices and services, including Google Chromecast, PS4, Xbox, Roku, and Apple TV.