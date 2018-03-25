Sam and Dean Winchester could continue hunting beyond the highly anticipated '300-episode benchmark' of The CW series.

Fans might still be enjoying Supernatural Season 13, which has not reached its conclusion, yet some are already wondering about the future for Sam and Dean Winchester. After all, The CW has not yet renewed its longest running series for another season and most are concerned that the boys will not return later this year. However, it looks like lead stars Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles are already looking forward to more episodes to work on in Supernatural Season 14.

Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles might enjoy working on the show, but both stars have also considered the possibility of Supernatural Season 13 being the final one for The CW series. After all, the actors have played the Winchester brothers since 2005 and might want to pursue other projects. Interestingly, TVLine reports that both Padalecki and Ackles are hoping Sam and Dean will continue with the “family business” in Season 14.

Some people might be having difficulty keeping up with the Supernatural storylines, but Jared Padalecki clearly has no problem with the Winchesters’ ongoing saga. Although he was initially concerned about how “our writers and the direction” could “keep the quality up,” Padalecki admits he is “consistently amazed and impressed” since “the quality is higher than it’s ever been.” Needless to say, the actor is preparing for more seasons after Supernatural Season 14.

“I love being a part of telling the story, and as long as they’re willing to keep picking us up, then count me in.”

Jared Padalecki is not the only one who thinks Sam and Dean Winchester’s story must continue after Supernatural Season 14. Jensen Ackles stated that “300 [episodes] seems like a nice benchmark — but not necessarily the final one.” Hopefully, this means the actors will keep working on the beloved series for several more years.

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images

The CW has yet to announce the renewal of Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles’ series. In the meantime, fans can look forward to the show’s upcoming crossover with Scooby-Doo titled “Scoobynatural” and is set to be the first animated episode in Supernatural history, reports Entertainment Weekly. The idea of Sam and Dean Winchester teaming up with the Scooby gang certainly sounds like a great way to open up possibilities beyond Supernatural Season 14.

Supernatural Season 13, Episode 16 will air on The CW on March 29.