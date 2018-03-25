Keysheonna Reed: Arkansas Woman Accused Of Leaving Stillborn Twins In Suitcase By The Side Of The Road

Family members said Reed is a good mother to her other children and made a 'mistake.'

Keysheonna Reed is under arrest after police in Arkansas said the 24-year-old stuffed the bodies of her stillborn twins in a suitcase and left it by the side of the road.

The bodies of the twin boy and girl, which authorities estimated were approximately 32- to 34-weeks-old, were found in February along a county road in the town of Wynne, People reported. Medical examiners determined that the babies were stillborn and died of natural causes, with no illegal substances detected in their system.

It took several weeks for police to determine that Keysheonna Reed was the suspect who left the stillborn twins in the suitcase, with the People report noting that a tip led them to find her. Detective Jeff Nichols told People that Reed’s relatives were not aware that she was pregnant.

Lillie Sanders, Reed’s grandmother, told WREG that family members were shocked by the allegations but called on people not to pass judgment. Sanders noted that Reed is a good mother to her other children.

“Keysheonna is a loving mother to her kids. Everybody makes mistakes,” Sanders said. “God got the last say-so. So all you people that’s trying to judge my granddaughter, y’all don’t know nothing about her. Y’all don’t know what she was going through.”

The case is similar to another one making headlines this week. In Colorado, police accused 23-year-old Camille Wasinger-Konrad of tossing her newborn baby onto a neighbor’s deck and leaving him to die. As KDVR reported, the woman was not aware that she was pregnant before giving birth and told investigators that she covered the baby’s mouth so no one would hear it crying. She then covered the boy with a blanket and tossed him toward a neighbor’s back deck, police claimed.

“I just got rid of it,” Wasinger-Konrad reportedly told detectives.

The neighbor found the baby’s body when she went to use her hot tub. Camille Wasinger-Konrad was charged with first-degree murder.

ARREST MADE – Big break in dead twins case out of Arkansas. Cross County Sheriff’s office arrest 24 year old Keysheonna Reed and charged her with two counts of abuse of a corpse. The twins were found dead in a suitcase in February. pic.twitter.com/peq1FWotBn — Annette Peagler (@Local24Annette) March 22, 2018

Keysheonna Reed did not have a prior criminal record before the arrest for discarding the stillborn twins in a suitcase by the side of the road, and investigators said the 24-year-old appeared to be very upset about the situation. She is facing two felony counts of abuse of a corpse.