Inside Kate Middleton’s ‘Low-Profile’ Maternity Leave

The doting mother is reportedly keen on spending time with her family before giving birth next month, 'Hello!' magazine reported.

After squeezing in one more royal engagement on Thursday, the Duchess of Cambridge has officially started her maternity leave.

In a recent report by Hello! magazine, it has been revealed that Kate Middleton is ready to take a much-needed break just weeks before her due date. According to the outlet, the soon-to-be mother of three is keen on keeping a low-profile as she spends time with her family before they welcome their third royal baby.

However, being on a maternity leave doesn’t mean Prince William’s wife will be putting her feet up. Instead, the doting mother is expected to have her hands full with her two adorable children — 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte.

According to the outlet, the Duchess of Cambridge is likely to carry on with her motherly duties while being on a maternity break. It is expected that the royal will continue doing school runs for her children, especially now that both Prince George and Princess Charlotte are attending school.

Considering that the royal siblings’ schools are located near Kensington Palace, it is expected that Kate Middleton will be able to pick them up and drop them off conveniently.

Apparently, Prince George’s school, Thomas’s Battersea, is three miles away from their home. Meanwhile, Princess Charlotte’s Willcocks Nursery School is only one mile away.

The Duchess of Cambridge during her last royal engagement before taking a maternity leave. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

The outlet also noted that the Duchess of Cambridge might use her break to take her children to nearby attractions, such as the Science Museum and Natural History Museum.

Of course, the pregnant royal will definitely do some preparations for the arrival of her third child. The doting mother, who is known for being organized, is expected to have the nursery ready and her hospital bag prepared weeks ahead of her baby’s arrival.

The Cambridges are expecting the newest addition to their family in April. Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly expecting their third child in the last week of April, according to People.

If the royal couple does welcome their little prince or princess around that time, it will be in time for their seventh wedding anniversary on April 29.

The Duchess of Cambridge is reportedly giving birth at Lindo Wing at St. Mary’s Paddington Hospital in London, the same hospital where Prince George and Princess Charlotte were born.