2018 Earth Hour Has No ‘Live Cam,’ Only Videos Against Climate Change On Social Media, Website

Earth Hour 2018 celebration videos and photos are now available online from over 40 countries.

Earth Hour started as an environmentalism celebration in 2007 in Sydney, Australia, and has flourished worldwide in the past 11 years. Despite this, there is no live cam coverage of the 2018 climate change awareness events.

The worldwide invitation to celebrate anti-climate change was heard in 2018 via Twitter, Facebook, and at the Earth Hour website, but there was no official ongoing live cam. Instead, over 40 countries posted pictures and videos on social media of their unique takes on Earth Hour 2018.

The BBC published an article about famous landmarks darkening worldwide to show their support of Earth Hour 2018, but they did not provide any live videos.

Adding to the range of celebration styles, according to LA Times, Jordan’s Earth Hour included “establishing a Guinness World Record for the largest candle mosaic.” The 11,440 candles were arranged by the Royal Society for the Conservation of Nature.

At the Earth Hour website, there is no suggestion that a live cam exists, but their webpage is currently populated with video re-posts from social media.

The webpage mentions live videos of Earth Hour but does not directly post a feed. Instead, the Earth Hour website suggests celebrators re-post their images on the page or tag them on social media.

Regardless, there are an unlimited number of video and photo choices on social media for Earth Hour 2018, despite the lack of live cam coverage.

In Germany, the 2018 Earth Hour celebrations included a coffin for the planet. Adam Berry / Getty Images

For instance, photos from Earth Hour 2018 on Facebook revealed details about how each of the 40 participating countries accepted the challenge.

Many countries submitted photos to the Earth Hour Facebook page depicting groups standing in front of 2018 banners, holding candles, or posing with the World Wildlife Federation (WWF) panda mascot.

However, there were also before and after photos of celebrations where the lights were turned off in entire neighborhoods. A good example is a photo taken in Japan of several skyscrapers that agreed to turn off their lights to celebrate Earth Hour.

Outside of darkened buildings and major landmarks, Nepal and the UAE’s Earth Hour celebrations included live performances featuring entertainers. Other countries, like Indonesia, celebrated Earth Hour with community-organized activities like trash pickups.

2018 Earth Hour celebrations in Germany included chalk outlines of extinct animals. Adam Berry / Getty Images

Although many countries had unique ways to involve children in the celebrations, Bhutan chose to have a biodiversity quiz competition for their 2018 Earth Hour.

On Twitter, other countries were also adding their live videos of Earth Hour celebrations. For example, Canada’s Museum of Human Rights posted a video showing live footage of Earth Hour to show solidarity with anti-climate change initiatives.

Although some countries did not have formal celebrations, they tweeted their allegiance to anti-climate change ideals with memes. For instance, Fiji Tourism tweeted their solidarity with Earth Hour and included a post about refusing plastic cutlery.