Ryan Paevey Thanks His Fans In New Statement, Shares What He Will Be Doing Next

Fans are still upset that Ryan Paevey left the role of Nathan West on General Hospital. Michael Fairman Soaps shared that Ryan recently put out a statement thanking his fans and also talking all about his next project. Ryan went to his own website to share this message with his fans, and everyone is glad to hear from him.

Ryan shared a statement and made sure that the fans know how much he appreciates them. Here is what he revealed.

“I wanted to say thank you for your kind words, for your support, for everything. From my first day on the show to my last day on the show. I really needed some support, and it meant a lot to me at a time where I was really just trying to figure out what I was doing in front of my feet.”

That wasn’t all that Ryan Paevey talked about, though. He loves that he got a great start on General Hospital. While he was on this show, Ryan was able to pick up a huge fanbase. A lot of people come and go on soap operas, but when Ryan left, fans took it pretty hard. They tried everything they could to get him to return, but it just wasn’t what he wanted to do.

Right now, Ryan Paevey is in Canada working on a movie for Hallmark called, Marrying Mr. Darcy. Ryan has worked with Hallmark in the past. It will be interesting to see if he decides to do another show in the future or if he will be working toward more movies.

Even though the character of Nathan West is dead, you never know what will happen in the soap opera world. It doesn’t look like they will be bringing Nathan back, but it is always possible that they will bring him back as a ghost or in a memory episode. Things like this happen all the time and even though Ryan left, it sounds like he did it on good terms, so he might be open to a cameo if they wanted him.

Fans will miss watching Ryan Paevey on General Hospital. It doesn’t look like he will be back, but you never know what will change in the soap opera world. Don’t miss new episodes of General Hospital weekdays on ABC.