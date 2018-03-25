Watch Islamabad United Vs. Peshawar Zalmi PSL Cricket Final Live Stream: Historic Match From Karachi, Pakistan

Pakistan's National Cricket Stadium Hosts First Top-Caliber Match Since Tragic Events Of 2009 Led To International Boycott

The attention of the cricket world will focus on Pakistan’s National Stadium in Karachi for the first time since 2009 on Sunday. The Pakistan Super League final pits Peshawar Zalmi against Islamabad United in a match that will live stream, as the two powerhouse clubs compete for the third PSL championship. Islamabad won the inaugural PSL trophy in 2016, while Peshawar took the 2017 title.

But whoever wins, the big news will remain the return of top-level cricket to Karachi for the first time since February 25, 2009, when Sri Lanka and Pakistan wrapped up their first Test of that year’s series, before moving on to Lahore where a horrific terrorist attack cut short the second Test — and set off an international cricketing boycott of Pakistan over security fears.

To find out how to watch the 2018 PSL Final live stream from Karachi, see the streaming information at the bottom go this article. First ball is scheduled for 8 p.m. Pakistan Standard Time on Sunday, March 25, at National Stadium in Karachi, Pakistan. In the United Kingdom, the match will get underway at 4 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, cricket fans can watch the live stream starting at 11 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 8 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time.

Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf took 17 wickets in this year’s PSL to lead Islamabad and the league. Kamran Jebreili / AP Images

While the stadium has hosted domestic cricket matches in the intervening years, and had fallen into disrepair, renovations began several months ago, and while not yet complete, they have largely restored the facility to international-quality. But perhaps more importantly for returning Pakistan’s national sport to the country’s largest city, security measures surrounding the match have been unprecedented.

With a sellout crowd of about 33,000 expected, traffic on four major routes leading to the centrally located cricket stadium have been shut down, bringing large sections of the city of 20 million to a standstill.

The game is seen as a prelude to the 2019 season when at least 15 PSL matches are set to be played in Pakistan, at three different facilities.

“We plan to have half of the PSL next year in Pakistan,” PSL Chair Najam Sethi told the media on Friday. “But for that, we need four stadiums. As of now, we have Lahore, Karachi and Multan ready to host big matches, so now our focus is on preparing the stadiums of Rawalpindi and Peshawar. We’ve been working day and night to bring international cricket back to the country.”

Here are the expected teams for the historic PSL 2018 final in Karachi. Islamabad Captain Misbah-ul-Haq, a Pakistan legend, will miss the game with an injury, giving way to South Africa’s JP Duminy in the skipper’s spot.

Islamabad United: 1. Luke Ronchi (wicketkeeper), 2. Sahibzada Farhan, 3. JP Duminy (captain), 4. Hussain Talat, 5. Samit Patel, 6. Asif Ali, 7. Chadwick Walton/Samuel Badree, 8. Shadab Khan, 9. Faheem Ashraf, 10. Mohammad Sami, 11. Amad Butt.

Peshawar Zalmi: 1. Kamran Akmal (wicketkeeper), 2. Andre Fletcher, 3. Mohammad Hafeez, 4. Saad Nasim, 5. Liam Dawson, 6. Darren Sammy (captain), 7. Chris Jordan, 8. Hasan Ali, 9. Wahab Riaz, 10. Umaid Asif, 11. Sameen Gul.

New Zealand’s Luke Ronchi led Islamabad United with 383 runs in the 2017 campaign. Rui Vieira / AP Images

