Michael Schumacher’s Health: This Is The Reason The F1 Star’s Family And Friends Are Addressing His Condition

Michael Schumacher’s family and friends have kept mum about his status, but there's one reason for them to not help but address his condition.

Michael Schumacher’s family and friends have kept mum for the longest time about his current status. Although his fans, and the sports community as a whole, have been desperate to know more updates regarding the Formula One legend’s health, nothing has been said about it at all. However, there’s one specific reason why his family and colleagues can’t help but address his condition.

The 49-year-old retired German race driver suffered a severe head injury on Dec. 29, 2013, after his unfortunate accident at the French Alps. Although the incident, and Michael Schumacher’s health status at the time, was never hidden from the public, his family eventually asked the fans and media to respect their privacy.

This sudden change of heart started speculations that Michael Schumacher’s condition might be getting worse. Rumors even started to swirl that the lack of updates may mean that the Formula One superstar’s recovery might be bleak.

However, there were also reports suggesting that Michael Schumacher was recovering well, making his fans jump up for joy after finally hearing some good news. Unfortunately, most of these claims were not true, which made his family and friends feel the need to open up about the situation and clear things up.

After learning that were stories back in 2016 claiming that Michael Schumacher was finally walking again, Sabine Kehm was left with no choice but to address the allegation. The F1 star’s long-time manager rejected the reports, stating that there is absolutely no truth to the claim.

Ross Brawn, the former Mercedes F1 racing boss, was also forced to retract his earlier comments on Michael Schumacher’s health to avoid misleading the fans. The Formula One legend’s close pal previously shared that the German racer has shown “encouraging signs” amid his recovery from brain injuries, but then quickly took his statement back.

“I was quoted as saying he’s improving, and it was not what I really meant. The family are conducting his convalescence in private, and I need to respect that,” Ross Brawn told The Guardian. “So I don’t want to comment on his condition beyond saying we’re extremely hopeful we’ll see Michael as we knew him at some point in the future.”

It is quite clear that Michael Schumacher’s family would rather focus more on his recovery than gathering the press to share his status. However, if there were false claims regarding the beloved star’s condition, they will certainly not hesitate to refute the report.