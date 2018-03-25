CBS 2017-2018 Season Finales: ‘NCIS,’ ‘Scorpion,’ ‘Big Bang Theory,’ ‘Hawaii Five-0,’ And More Shows

'The Big Bang Theory' Season 11 finale, which airs on May 10, is the most anticipated season finale on CBS.

CBS has released the season finale air dates for the shows that premiered in the fall of 2017. Scorpion will be the first show from the broadcaster’s 2017-2018 lineup to wrap up its season this year. The show is slated to end its Season 4 run in April. Criminal Minds Season 13 finale, too, airs in April. The rest of the remaining CBS 2017-2018 fall season shows have their season finales in May.

The 22-episode Season 4 of Scorpion ends with an episode titled “A Lie in the Sand.” CBS has yet to release the synopsis for the season finale. Scorpion is one of the shows that is reportedly on the bubble. And Season 4 might turn out to be the final season when CBS makes the renewal-cancellation announcement in May.

“Believer” is the title of the Criminal Minds Season 13 finale, which is a two-hour-long episode. Earlier this month, executive producer Harry Bring took to Twitter to reveal that Episode 22 of Criminal Minds Season 13 was written by Breen Frazier and directed by Glenn Kershaw. Like Scorpion, Criminal Minds is also said to be on the bubble. Harry Bring, however, is confident that CBS will greenlight Criminal Minds Season 14.

When a Twitter follower wrote to Harry Bring, “It’s the end of Criminal Minds [Season 13],” he replied, “Season 14 coming soon.”

Season 14 coming soon — Harry Bring (@LLPOS) March 1, 2018

Superior Donuts Season 2 finale is most likely to end up being the series finale. The show has failed to impress both viewers and critics. The sword of cancellation is also hanging on Madam Secretary because of its dwindling ratings. Meanwhile, the two shows that are confirmed to return this fall are The Big Bang Theory and its prequel Young Sheldon.

The most anticipated season finale is probably that of The Big Bang Theory. The award-winning comedy series’ Season 11 is set to wrap up with the wedding of Sheldon (Jim Parsons) and Amy (Mayim Bialik). George Cooper, Sheldon’s brother, is set to make his first appearance in the season finale. He will be played by Jerry O’Connell.

We got some BIG news during the #BigBangTheory #PaleyFest panel! The season finale WILL be a wedding and Sheldon's adult brother Georgie will be played by @mrjerryoc! pic.twitter.com/bNjM55Lwo6 — CBS Tweet (@CBSTweet) March 22, 2018

NCIS Season 15 finale, NCIS: Los Angeles Season 9 finale (two-hour episode), and NCIS: New Orleans Season 4 finale (a two-hour episode) are expected to end on dramatic cliffhangers. All three shows are almost confirmed to return to CBS this fall with new seasons.

Here are the season finale air dates for the CBS shows (2017-2018).

Scorpion Season 4 Finale

Air Date: Monday, April 16

Criminal Minds Season 13 Finale

Air Date: Wednesday, April 18

Macgyver Season 2 Finale

Air Date: Friday, May 4.

Kevin Can Wait Season 2 Finale

Air Date: Monday, May 7.

Bull Season 2 Finale

Air Date: Tuesday, May 8.

The Big Bang Theory Season 11 Finale

Air Date: Thursday, May 10.

Young Sheldon Season 1 Finale

Air Date: Thursday, May 10

Mom Season 5 Finale

Air Date: Thursday, May 10

Blue Bloods Season 8 Finale

Air Date: Friday, May 11.

Superior Donuts Season 2 Finale

Air Date: Monday, May 14.

NCIS: New Orleans Season 4 Finale

Air Date: Tuesday, May 15.

Seal Team Season 1 Finale

Air Date: Wednesday, May 16

Life in Pieces Season 3 Finale

Air Date: Thursday, May 17

S.W.A.T. Season 1 Finale

Air Date: Thursday, May 17

Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 Finale

Air Date: Friday, May 18

NCIS: Los Angeles Season 9 Finale

Air Date: Sunday, May 20

Madam Secretary Season 4 Finale

Air Date: Sunday, May 20

Man with a Plan Season 2 Finale

Air Date: Monday, May 21

Living Biblically Season 1 Finale

Air Date: Monday, May 21

NCIS Season 15 Finale

Air Date: Tuesday, May 22

Survivor Season 36 Finale And Survivor Live Reunion Show

Air Date: Wednesday, May 23