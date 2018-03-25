WWE News: Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn Invade WWE Trenton Event After Getting Fired On ‘SmackDown Live’

The heel duo made an appearance on Saturday night despite getting fired earlier this week.

Despite the fact that WWE stars Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn were fired on SmackDown Live this past week, the two heels showed up to invade a WWE event Saturday night. The latest show was being held in Trenton, New Jersey, and included a card that didn’t have Owens or Zayn on it due to the fact that they were fired Tuesday night by Daniel Bryan. However, they decided to take their latest cause into the arena and ring to let fans know just how frustrated they are with what their boss did to them on television this past week.

A report was posted from IWNerd website Saturday night including a video of the Owens and Zayn segment. The duo showed up in street clothes to hijack the show for a bit. In a fan’s video that was posted to Twitter, Zayn angrily rants about how he and Owens were unjustly fired this past week. As Zayn kept on going, a fired-up Kevin Steen (Owens) grabbed a smartphone to film a video of the two of them in the ring. Steen also tried to start ranting but was interrupted by the entrance music of Shinsuke Nakamura as the arena went dark for his arrival to the ring.

Some fans on Twitter mentioned that Steen and Zayn left the ring once Shinsuke came down for his match, which appeared to be a singles contest against “The Lone Wolf” Baron Corbin. Meanwhile, the Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn segment serves to play up the ongoing storyline involving the duo, Daniel Bryan, and Shane McMahon. In back-to-back weeks, they attacked SmackDown Live Commissioner Shane McMahon and General Manager Daniel Bryan, sending both to the hospital.

The latter of these attacks came after Bryan apologized to Owens and Zayn, saying he had to fire them after they attacked Shane the week before. Since then, Owens changed his name on Twitter back to his real name, Kevin Steen, and Zayn has tweeted about the firing. In addition, WWE’s website has listed the two wrestlers as “former superstars” on their bio pages to try to keep a surprise match under wraps.

Kevin Owens, sorry Kevin Steen and Sami Zayn just invaded #WWETrenton! pic.twitter.com/EutOFazdAU — Chris (@SensesPunk) March 25, 2018

However, most fans are expecting that Daniel Bryan and Shane McMahon will be returning to fight Owens and Zayn. The speculation continues that they’ll be in a tag team match at WrestleMania 34, so don’t be surprised to see Vince McMahon, Daniel Bryan, and/or “Shane-O-Mac” show up to announce this huge bout in the next week or so.