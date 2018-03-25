John Cena Says He’s Not Interested In Bachelor Party Ahead Of Wedding To Nikki Bella

John Cena has revealed that he’s ditching one of the most sacred wedding traditions for the groom: the bachelor party. During an interview to promote his gig as the host of Nickelodeon’s 2018 Kids’ Choice Awards, Cena told E! News that he’s not really interested in having one.

“No, I mean, why? Help me out. What is a bachelor party?” he said when asked about the customary pre-wedding festivity for the husband-to-be and his friends. He went on to admit that he may get together with friends before the wedding, but that they don’t have anything special planned.

But when it comes to planning the rest of the wedding, Nikki Bella has got it covered, Cena said. He’s also sworn to secrecy.

“She is like super secretive when it comes to details. I know a lot. I know a lot and it’s going well,” he admitted. “But if I say anything, there will be a lightning bolt that comes from somewhere and that’ll be the end of me. So, I can say it’s going very well.”

He also confessed that his hectic schedule has made being in a committed relationship with Nikki difficult.

“Relationships are hard,” he said. “We have a lot of tough moments and a lot of hard and difficult conversations, but I wouldn’t change it for anything. I love the girl and I can’t live without her.”

As Sportskeeda reports, Nikki Bella and John Cena got engaged at WrestleMania 33 after their win over The Miz and Maryse.

Nikki Bella and John Cena have been dating since 2012, and their relationship has had its ups and downs. The world got to see bits and pieces of that on her reality TV show, Total Divas.

During an interview on The Steve Harvey Show, Bella revealed that, unlike John, she had a bachelorette party in Paris. But she dropped a bombshell that they had considered calling off the wedding, which puts John Cena’s quote about relationships being hard into context.

As for additional details about the wedding, things are pretty hush-hush, as Cena mentioned. The wedding date has not been publicized, and Sportskeeda reports that it has not been set yet. That seems a bit questionable, since Cena mentioned that Nikki Bella is busy planning and it would be hard to do that without a set wedding date. But they both have hectic schedules so maybe that’s causing a conflict with getting ready for the wedding.