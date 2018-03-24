Real Reason Why Sasha Banks vs. Bayley Was Pulled From ‘WrestleMania 34’ Card, According To ‘Dirty Sheets’

Bayley vs. Sasha Banks may have been pulled from the 'WrestleMania' card for bigger reasons than time restraints.

After making history together in Brooklyn almost three years ago, the WWE Universe has been waiting for Bayley and Sasha Banks to rekindle their rivalry on the main roster ever since. Most fans believed The Boss would eventually betray Bayley, which did technically happen during the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match. However, it’s still unlikely their match will be on the card for WrestleMania 34 in a couple of weeks.

While speaking with Newshub earlier this month, Bayley admitted there might not be enough room on the card for her match with Sasha Banks. There are extremely strict time restrictions for the show and it is just a reality that every feud can’t be given the time for a singles match. According to a report by Dirty Sheets, there may be some real heat on both Bayley and Sasha Banks that kept WWE officials from booking their match.

Apparently, The Boss has some heat with WWE creative and Bayley has even more than Sasha. After WWE officials canceled the long-rumored “Battle of the Horsewomen” rivalry, both women were told their rivalry would culminate in a title match at WrestleMania 34. However, creative plans changed and the choice was made for Alexa Bliss to defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Nia Jax instead, which left Bayley and Sasha without anything significant to do on the grandest stage of them all. Both women reacted poorly.

Bayley vs. Sasha Banks could still happen after ‘WrestleMania 34.’ WWE

The Boss confronted Vince McMahon about the changes in booking and eventually went public about those discussions with him. Bayley also took to social media about her disappointment with how her rivalry with Sasha Banks has been handled by WWE creative. Their criticism has given them a reputation of being very ungrateful and that may have really hurt their chances for a singles match on the grandest stage of them all.

WWE officials haven’t officially scrapped their match yet, but the WWE Universe may not appreciate such a historic rivalry being relegated to the pre-show. On paper, it’s far more likely for WWE officials to save the heel turn for Sasha Banks until after WrestleMania and feature their feud over the coming months and into WWE SummerSlam. Unless creative plans change again, both Bayley and Sasha Banks will be competing in the WrestleMania Women’s Battle Royal. WWE officials could still book an angle for them during the bout.