WWE News: Triple H Hints That John Cena Vs The Undertaker Fight Will Happen At ‘WrestleMania’ 34

WWE fans were left reeling when Roman Reigns defeated the Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. The wrestling icon, who has been in the sport for 30 years, left his gear in the middle of the ring which seemed like a strong hint that he has retired. But John Cena has been repeatedly calling him out. Cena taunted Undertaker for a fight on a recent episode of Raw which earned him a bodyslam from Kane, Undertaker’s brother. But there hasn’t been any confirmation that the WWE legend will take on the leader of the Cenation.

Triple H, a legend in his own right who’s now an executive vice president at WWE, has not confirmed during an international media call that a John Cena vs. The Undertaker fight will happen, but he didn’t rule it out either, the Express reports.

“I don’t know, I think you’d have to ask him that,” he said when asked about the possibility of The Deadman returning for future WrestleMania matches. “You’ve seen John Cena calling him out, you’ve seen that play out on television. Where that goes I’m not sure, where that goes beyond April 8 I don’t know.”

WrestleMania 34 is scheduled to take place on April 8 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans. So, the fact that Triple H said “where that goes beyond April 8” seems like a roundabout way of saying that The Undertaker will come out of retirement at WrestleMania 34 and fight John Cena.

Triple H went on to say that he thinks The Deadman has earned the right to choose his own fights.

“He’s earned the right to pick his shots, pick his opportunity and really dictate what he wants to do,” he said.

As The Sun reports, The Undertaker was last seen in the ring during the Monday Night Raw 25th anniversary show in January. According to The Sun, he is currently recovering from hip surgery. But his wife has been posting videos of him working out on Instagram. This could just be part of his recovery from surgery or it could be his preparation for WrestleMania 34 and potentially wrestling events beyond April 8.

The Undertaker, real name Mark William Calaway, first stepped into the ring during the Survivor Series, the WWE website notes. He was soon fighting the top dogs in WWE like Hulk Hogan. A multiple WWE champion, he is considered by many to be one of the sport’s pioneers and his return would almost certainly be welcomed by many wrestling fans. Let’s see if he comes back to pick up his gear from the center of the ring at WrestleMania 34.