Melania Trump To Stay The Week At Mar-A-Lago After President Trump Returns To D.C. As Barron’s On Spring Break

President Trump will fly back to D.C. on Sunday without Melania.

First Lady Melania Trump was photographed and videotaped landing in Florida on Friday, along with Barron Trump and President Donald Trump, who visited a Trump golf property on Saturday and avoided gun control protests – as reported by the Inquisitr. Earlier on Friday, President Trump was seen without Melania and Barron upon leaving the D.C. area.

Melania had traveled separately, according to People, but flew with her husband and son down to Florida, even though the original White House schedule had announced that the first couple would leave the White House together and trot across the South Lawn to start their trip.

The updated schedule from the White House’s Office of the Press Secretary notes that President Trump is expected to travel without Melania on Sunday, March 25, when he departs from Mar-a-Lago at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, on the way to Palm Beach International Airport. President Trump is expected to arrive at the White House by 6:20 p.m.

Melania’s schedule includes a stay for a minimum of one week, according to People, as the 12-year-old Barron enjoys his spring break from school. The publication notes that President Trump is expected to remain at Mar-a-Lago for the weekend, while Melania remains for the remainder of the week.

Barron Trump on spring break. Carolyn Kaster / AP Images

Melania and her family arrived for Palm Sunday weekend in Palm Beach, as reported by the Palm Beach Post, at sunset, around 7 p.m. ET. It represents Trump’s trip No. 15 to his Palm Beach Mar-a-Lago estate since becoming president. Barron jogged to the vehicle as President Trump waved to the crowd of approximately 80 supporters and pumped his fist at them.

President Trump’s motorcade passed the new “Impeachment Now” billboard that Claude Taylor’s PAC paid for, posted near Southern Boulevard and Interstate 95.

President Trump’s most recent visit to Palm Beach visit was three weeks ago, according to the Palm Beach Post. However, plenty of new events have transpired in the past 21 days.

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Karen McDougal recently appeared in an interview on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360 and cried, as she offered up an apology to Melania for allegedly engaging in an adulterous affair with Trump in 2006 and 2007.