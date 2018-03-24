Fans Slam ‘Teen Mom OG’ Catelynn Lowell Over ‘Creepy’ Photo Of Daughter Nova, Reports ‘Radar Online’

The MTV star was told the photo she placed of her daughter was 'not appropriate.'

Catelynn Lowell Baltierra has been very open about her struggle with depression following the birth of her daughter, Nova, and her recent miscarriage. The reality TV star has been in rehab several times over the last few months and has, unfortunately, had to spend time away from her daughter. The little girl has been seen crying and being incredibly upset over the fact that she has to be away from her mother on the series Teen Mom OG. In one heartbreaking scene, Nova drew a picture for her mother but was crestfallen when her father, Tyler Baltierra, hung up the phone before she could show her.

Radar Online reported that the reality star had caught some heat from her followers after posting a picture of her daughter, Nova, without a shirt on. The 3-year-old is shown getting ready to paint Easter eggs with her mother and is not wearing a top to ensure she doesn’t get her clothes messy. Catelynn, however, edited the photo to put heart emojis over her daughter’s nipples, which some of her fans found to be totally inappropriate.

One person stated that the hearts over her daughter’s chest made the picture even less appropriate then it was previously.

Several members of the Teen Mom cast have had issues with fans speaking out against their decisions to show partially nude photos of their children online, or to show photos of their children in smaller items of clothing. Catelynn Lowell and her husband, Tyler Baltierra, were previously bashed for a top that they offered through their Tierra Reign line. Nova was wearing the top, which was slightly low cut. Several fans stated that the top was too low and not appropriate for a child of that age.

Catelynn Lowell’s struggles with depression have been featured heavily in her storyline on this season’s Teen Mom OG. She has been shown in her treatment facility, with her family coming to visit her several times. This included daughter, Nova, who was almost more excited to see the the therapy horses at the facility than her own mother.

The reality star took a break from her treatment to attend a taping of the Teen Mom OG reunion.