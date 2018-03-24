Watch Loyola-Chicago Vs. Kansas State 2018 Online: Live Streaming, TV Start Time, Channel, & NCAA Odds

How to watch as two unexpected teams battle for the first spot in the 2018 Final Four.

Two Cinderella story teams will battle with the Loyola-Chicago vs. Kansas State live streaming online and televised matchup on Saturday night. Neither team was picked by many fans outside of their own to make it to this round, but one of the two will earn a spot in the 2018 NCAA Tournament’s Final Four. Will it be the Ramblers of Chicago or the Wildcats from Kansas? Here’s the latest game preview with matchup odds, start time, TV channel, and how to watch the Loyola vs. Kansas State game live streaming online.

The first of the four matchups from the Elite Eight this weekend will feature a historic matchup as the No. 11 seed battles the No. 9 seed in the South region. It’s been a region full of upsets, including the top overall seed in the tournament, Virginia, getting eliminated by a No. 16 seed, UMBC, in just their first game. Now as the NCAA website indicated, more history is on the way as these two lower seeds battle for a Final Four spot. Of them, Kansas State has shown the ability to pull away from opponents, including a 10-point win over Creighton in the first-round and a seven-point win over those No. 16 Retrievers.

Game Day! #Loyola will try to secure its first #FinalFour berth since 1963 when it battles @KStateMBB in the #NCAA South Regional final at 5 pm CT on #TBS. @BulldogAleHouse on Sheridan Road has all the action when the #Ramblers are on the road. #NoFinishLine #OnwardLU #MVCHoops pic.twitter.com/DSy3dPZHpT — Loyola Basketball (@RamblersMBB) March 24, 2018

On the other side, the Ramblers have lost just five games all season, and have survived three-straight close games in the bracket. For their first-round upset, they topped No. 6 seed Miami-Florida by two points. They followed that victory by taking out No. 3 seed Tennessee by a point. Just a few nights ago, they survived a late run by Nevada to win 69-68. They also have won the title before, although it was 55 years ago, so none of the current roster members were even around to see it.

The team is currently led by Clayton Custer who averages 13.3 points, 4.2 assists, and 1.5 steals a game. He also is the team’s sharpshooter, hitting at a rate of 52.7 percent, with a 46 percent three-point rate. Meanwhile, the Wildcats were led by Xavier Sneed in the team’s recent win against Kentucky. Sneed averages just over 10 points a game but had a career-high 22 against the Wildcats.

For tonight’s game, the Odds Shark point spread consensus currently has the Kansas State Wildcats favored by just a point. For moneyline bettors, the Ramblers are +100 to -107 underdogs, depending on the sportsbook, while the Wildcats are -113 to -130 favorites. Tonight’s point spread shows the potential for a low-scoring affair. The latest consensus is 126 points for the complete game.

Tonight’s Elite Eight game featuring the Loyola-Chicago Ramblers vs. Kansas State Wildcats gets started at 6 p.m. Eastern Time, or 3 p.m. Pacific Time. Live televised game coverage is available exclusively on TBS. Cable and satellite subscribers can also use the TBS website, NCAA.com, or their compatible apps to watch a live streaming game feed.

For viewers without access to cable or satellite or the NCAA live stream, a channel streaming service is the best option. Among them are the DirecTV Now, Hulu with Live TV, and Sling TV services. Several of these include TBS as part of their basic channel packages and also offer a one week or other free trial offer for new subscribers. See each site for more details on how to sign up and watch the Loyola-Chicago vs. Kansas State live streaming online tonight.