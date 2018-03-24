TLC Releases More Photos Of Pregnant Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth, Kendra Duggar And Jinger Duggar Vuolo

The three women were expecting babies at the same time.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth may have just given birth, but at one point, she was pregnant at the same time as her sister, Jinger Duggar, and her best friend and sister-in-law, Kendra Duggar. While the Inquisitr reported and shared the rare photo a few days ago, since then, more photos have come out from TLC showing the three woman and their baby bumps. You can see the pictures here.

Kendra Duggar has already told fans that she is expecting a baby boy with her husband, Joe, and the pair expects the baby to arrive around Father’s Day or mid-June. Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, are expecting a baby in July, though they have not shared the sex of their child.

Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth gave birth to her son, Gideon Martyn, a little over a month ago, welcoming him via C-section. The reality TV star attempted to give birth at home but was unable to do so after she found it impossible to dilate enough. After over 20 hours of laboring, she was rushed to the hospital as it was discovered that her baby was breached in her womb. Later, the mom-to-be said that she thought her son had her husband’s nostrils.

Jinger Duggar Vuolo has been known as the “rebel Duggar,” as she and Jeremy were the only Duggar couple to not announce a pregnancy three months after their honeymoon. It has been speculated that the pair has been using birth control, which is frowned upon in their religion, as it is believed that the family should have as many children as God will allow them. Birth control prevents this from becoming a possibility.

Jinger hasn’t stated how many children she and Jeremy wish to have, but Joy-Anna Duggar Forsyth and Kendra Caldwell Duggar have both stated that they want as “many children as the Lord will give them.” Joy-Anna admitted during an episode of Counting On that not every woman can have 19 children like her mother, but she is open to the idea of having as many children as possible.

Joy-Anna’s son’s birth was featured in a recent TLC GO webisode.