Astronauts Are Questioned Regarding Their Belief Surrounding Aliens, Their Response Shocks Many

Those who have spent copious amounts of hours in space are asked if they believe in life outside of Earth, with astronauts' reply coming as a surprise to most.

The question of whether or not alien life exists is one that has puzzled the scientific community, as well as most of the public, for decades now. In a recent interview, a world-renowned astronaut was asked his opinion on the subject, with several others taking part at a conference held in Los Angeles, dedicated to discussing the heavily-debated discussion.

As revealed by Mashable, 73-year-old Jeffrey A. Hoffman has spent over 1,200 hours of his life in space. The astronaut admits that during the long hours he spent outside of planet Earth, he did indeed ponder whether or not there was life outside of it and has since come to the conclusion that aliens may very well exist. “I believe there is life elsewhere in the universe,” says Hoffman in the aforementioned interview, with many of his colleagues backing up his statement.

The conference, reports Space.com, revolves around a documentary series titled One Strange Rock, hosted by actor Will Smith, which focuses on how life supposedly “survives and thrives” on planet Earth alone. The story is told from the viewpoint of eight astronauts, with these participants having told reporters back in January of this year why producers chose to use this story in particular, aside from those which came from other space travelers who also believe alien life exists, and in what way this shaped the series. One Strange Rock consists of 10 episodes in total, set to premiere March 26 on the National Geographic T.V. channel.

Each episode focuses on one particular astronaut and one “fundamental aspect of Earth.” The lineup is quite impressive, with Peggy Whitson headlining one of them; the 58-year-old is famous for having spent more time in space than any other American. Other world-renown names include Chris Hadfield, the Canadian astronaut who posted the now infamous viral video in which he covered the popular David Bowie song Space Odyssey.

When asked about their views on the series, the majority of astronauts gave detail to their opinion that the program provided an explanation to what is known in the scientific community as the “orbital perspective” or the “overview perspective,” both of which refer to the notion that those who experience being in space feel a greater amount of sensation when they are travelling outside of planet Earth, with this experience often continuing to occur when they return home.