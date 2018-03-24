Paris Jackson Kisses Cara Delevingne In Public Fuelling Rumors Of A Same-Sex Romance

Jackson and Delevingne seem to have gotten very close recently

Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne were spotted kissing in Los Angeles, and there are photos to prove it. E! Online reported that Jackson and Delevingne were out together on Friday and were seen dancing together and cuddling and eventually kissing. There are also reports that Delevingne was seen sitting in Paris’ lap at one point. They were spending time with each other outside of Carlitos Gardel’s steakhouse with Jackson’s godfather Macaulay Culkin and his partner Brenda Song.

“They slow danced for a few minutes. Cara was teaching Paris some steps, and they were having a lot of fun. At the end of their dance, they kissed. First Paris kissed Cara’s cheek, and then they kissed on the lips,” an eyewitness said to E! News. “Cara stood behind Paris and put her arms around her waist and whispered in her ear. They gave each other a long hug, and Paris rested her head on Cara’s shoulder. She looked like she didn’t want to let go.”

According to E!, Paris and Cara were first spotted together at the at the 2017 MTV Movie Awards. But in February they were photographed hanging out in London, which is where Delevingne is from. Paris posted photos of them on her Instagram along with some of her other friends. More recently, the 19-year-old daughter of the late King Of Pop posted a photo of Cara jumping on a bed. She’s also posted a couple of Instagram Stories where both of them looked very cozy as they watched Carol, a lesbian romance movie.

According to the Daily Mail, Delevigne and Jackson have been traveling together as well and have been seen together in Italy and Prague. They were reportedly seen holding hands outside of a nightclub in Dalston, an area that’s considered one of the “coolest places in London.”

Paris has not discussed her sexual orientation publicly in the past. E! noted that her last relationship was with Michael Snoddy who she dated for a year. Cara has said that she is sexually fluid. In an interview with Glamour Magazine, she admitted that she gets annoyed when people just assume that she is gay. Neither Paris or Cara have publicly commented on their relationship to the press. But E! said that a source has informed them that the 25-year-old model and the teenage actress and heir to pop royalty are just friends.