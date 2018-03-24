Mexican Man Connected To El Chapo Guzman’s Cartel Reportedly ‘Dissolved’ Over 240 Dead Bodies

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman’s drug trafficking organization, the Sinaloa Cartel has been blamed for countless murders, mostly in connection with the cartel underworld. And now, the bodies of at least 240 murder victims have been found in a mass grave in Mexico, according to a report by the Mirror. The corpses were reportedly dissolved in acid, and the gory operation is believed to have been overseen by a Sinaloa Cartel operative named Santiago Meza Lopez, aka “El Pozolero,” the “Stew Maker.”

He was first captured in 2009 and reportedly confessed to helping El Chapo Guzman’s cartel get rid of dead bodies by marinating them in barrels of acid. At the time, Lopez said he had been doing this on orders from Sinaloa Cartel bosses. According to his revelation, they at first approached him to test the concept with a leg of meat, and after a few hours, the experiment yielded expected results.

They bosses returned a few months later with a dead body and ordered him to “get rid of it.” More men were sent to the farm to get training from Lopez and help dissolve dead bodies. Lopez also built a drainage system to empty out the barrels. The operation went on for years. It is estimated that the recently found mass grave could have the remains of up to 650 people.

Judge Brian Cogan said he wasn't hearing anything new from Joaquin (El Chapo) Guzman that would make him change his mind on the issue. https://t.co/FtQNEDYDCz — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) March 5, 2018

The use of acid to dissolve dead bodies is a method that had for a long time been synonymous with the Los Zetas Cartel. Its leader Miguel Angel Trevino Morales was allegedly fond of using this method to get rid of corpses. His cartel used extreme levels of gore, violence, and intimidation to intimidate its enemies. Morales was captured and incarcerated in 2013. The CJNG, led by El Mencho has also been reported to use this technique, but to a lesser extent.

Presently, El Chapo Guzman’s organization is under the leadership of his sons and long-time partner Ismael Zambada Garcia aka El Mayo. Some of the areas in Mexico that have seen rising cases of violence and homicides in recent months as a result of clashes between the Sinaloa cartel and its rivals include Baja California Sur, Playa Del Carmen, Cancun, and Sinaloa.