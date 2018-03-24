‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Jim Targets Betsy For Death – Last Chance To Stop Ugly Revelations

Next week on ‘GH’ sees Jordan protecting Franco’s mom at all costs.

Recent General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps reveal that Betsy Frank (Deborah Strang) is on her way back to Port Charles, accompanied by Jordan Ashford (Vinessa Antoine). But will Betsy make it back to town alive? Remember, Jim Harvey (Greg Evigan) is desperate to keep the truth hidden about what he did to Franco Baldwin (Roger Howarth) and Drew Cain (Billy Miller) as children. Jim will go to any lengths to keep Betsy quiet.

Jim’s On The Run, But Not Gone Yet

GH spoilers promise that Jim has many reasons to evade the cops. The PCPD now has the evidence to arrest him for the fracking earthquake, kidnapping Betsy, and the attempted murder of Franco and Drew. But there’s also the lurking secret of exactly how Jim abused little Drew and Franco. No matter what Jim did to the kids, the statute of limitations has run out, even if he sexually abused them, which seems increasingly likely.

New spoilers from Soap Central tease that Jordan and Dante Falconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) are “uneasy” and it might be because Jim is coming for Betsy and they need to keep her safe. Betsy promised to reveal everything she knew about what Jim did to Franco and his foster brother Drew as soon as she gets back to Port Charles. That means that Jim needs to get her from the cops before she gets there or snatch her from jail ASAP.

Franco's closer to the truth than he's ever been, West Coast. But why did Betsy lie in the first place? #GH STARTS NOW on ABC! pic.twitter.com/0XOgf2BhdJ — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) October 19, 2017

Can Jordan Stop Jim From Killing Betsy?

By midweek, General Hospital spoilers from She Knows Soaps say that Franco wonders where he stands and is concerned about his mother given that Jim Harvey remains on the loose. Drew also wanted to know the truth from Betsy, but then he lost his enthusiasm. GH spoilers for the week of March 26-30 report that Drew walked out on Sam Cain (Kelly Monaco) after she told him that she loved Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and kissed him.

With Drew distracted by his rage and grief, it might be down to just Franco to deal with Betsy and the coming crisis. Jim held Betsy and she’d still be his captive if not for Curtis Ashford (Donnell Turner) finding her, so he’s capable of doing almost anything. He’s a dangerous man and a vicious child abuser that was willing to kill the grown men he knocked around as kids. Permanently silencing Betsy is what Jim must do to protect his awful secrets.

Will Jim Die Or Wind Up In Pentonville?

General Hospital spoilers predict that there are only two possible outcomes for the villainous Jim. He will wind up dead or in Pentonville for life, but which will it be? Franco and Drew can be lethal dudes, but Franco is traumatized, and Drew is heartbroken. Otherwise, one of them might just kill the guy. But there’s always Jason. He’s not that close to his twin brother Drew, but since Jim’s actions almost cost Sam her life, Jason might take him out anyway.

Considering what he’s done to Betsy, if she killed him, no one would raise an eyebrow since it would be karmic justice. Jim’s ultimate fate remains to be seen but his time is running out and when he comes for Betsy, he’ll finally pay for all his horrible actions. Catch up on the latest GH scoop on douchy Dr. Bensch (James DePaiva) kissing Kiki Jerome (Hayley Erin) and Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) moving to Wyndemere. Watch ABC for new episodes and check back here often for the latest General Hospital spoilers.