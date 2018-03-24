Stephen Curry Injury Update: Warriors Star Exits Game With Knee Injury, MRI Coming

The Golden State Warriors continue to deal with injuries to their major stars.

The latest Stephen Curry injury update comes after the Golden State Warriors’ All-Star exited last night’s game against the Atlanta Hawks. Curry ended up having to leave last night’s contest in the third quarter due to a knee injury and didn’t return. It was the two-time NBA MVP’s first game back after missing six-straight games due to a right ankle injury. While Curry finished with 26 points in his return, his injury exit was caused by a teammate’s unfortunate fall. Here are the latest details on Stephen Curry’s injury and the Golden State Warriors’ plan going forward.

As ESPN‘s Chris Haynes reported earlier on Saturday, the Golden State Warriors picked up a 106-94 win over the Hawks Friday night but lost Curry towards the latter part of the game. It occurred after his teammate JaVale McGee attempted a block but fell onto Curry’s left leg. Afterward, Curry was seen hobbled by the crash and limped or hopped around before leaving the game. The official diagnosis was that he’d suffered an MCL sprain on his left knee. However, the team said they would have an MRI test done today in order to determine the severity of Stephen Curry’s injury.

???? Steph back pic.twitter.com/tgvWo9AOsZ — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) March 24, 2018

Curry previously missed the six games before Friday night’s home game in Oakland. During that stretch, the Warriors were a mere 2-4, mostly due to a number of injury issues plaguing the reigning champions. Kevin Durant was available for the first several games of that stretch, but he would become injured as well. The team came up short with Durant, Thompson, and Curry all absent from their game against Sacramento.

Loyal Golden State Warriors fans are already familiar with Stephen Curry’s injury history over the course of his career, especially with regards to his ankles or knees. Back in 2011, he had surgery on his right ankle after multiple strains during his 2010-11 season. He would go on to play in just 26 games for the team with a 14.7 point per game average.

Steph Curry was visibly upset, and limped to the locker room after this apparent left leg injury. pic.twitter.com/GLzsV2jtWM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 24, 2018

Several years later, Curry suffered a sprained right knee (MCL) injury during the 2016 NBA Playoffs, which led to his team having to go at it without him. While Curry eventually returned, he wasn’t quite himself and the team would go on to lose to LeBron James and the Cavaliers in the NBA Finals.

As of right now, the Warriors are still without Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson as well as Omri Casspi. That leaves fans somewhat concerned that this team could have trouble in the upcoming NBA Playoffs, but until an official MRI is done, it may be premature to panic.