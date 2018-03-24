Former Schlitterbahn Employee Charged In Boy’s Death On World’s Tallest Waterslide

A former Schlitterbahn employee has been now been charged in the death of Caleb Schwab who died on the world’s tallest waterslide. The young boy was decapitated while going on the waterslide with two other women. Both women sustained injuries, but they were not life-threatening. CBS News shared the information about the charges filed against Tyler Austin Miles, 29, a former operations director of Schlitterbahn Waterparks and Resorts. He pleaded not guilty to the charge of involuntary manslaughter on Friday. He was also charged with 12 counts of aggravated battery, five counts of aggravated endangerment of a child, and two counts of interfering with law enforcement.

When Caleb passed away, he was on the Verruckt slide along with two other women. The ride ended up going airborne and hit a pole and netting that was supposed to be there for safety. Caleb was just 10-years-old and was decapitated. The family has received a settlement in this case.

Right now, Tyler Austin Miles is in jail on a $15,000 bond that they asked to be reduced, but was denied. They wanted it taken down to just $5,000. He won’t actually go to court for his trial until September 10. Schlitterbahn Water Park does not agree with him being charged in this young boy’s death. They shared a statement saying they are “deeply disappointed to learn any individual is being personally charged for the terrible accident on Verruckt. Our review of the facts and circumstances of the accident has never shown any evidence of criminal conduct on the part of anyone.”

This waterslide has been closed ever since Caleb died and it will not reopen. At this time, they are keeping it up simply for the investigation. It will be dismantled once the entire investigation is complete. You can still see it standing at the Kansas City water park.

For now, it sounds like Tyler Austin Miles will continue to fight the charges against him. More people could end up getting charged as well in the death of Caleb Schwab. Schlitterbahn has been dealing with a lot of negative press since the death of Caleb and it does make some people scared to ride similar rides at water parks. Hopefully, in the future, they will continue to push for stricter regulations on these rides.