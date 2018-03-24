WWE ‘WrestleMania 34’ News: Match Winner Odds Revealed For Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey, Championship Matches

Several sportsbooks have released their odds on favorites to win matches at the huge PPV event.

The latest WWE WrestleMania 34 match winner odds show which superstars are expected to triumph and fail on the “grandest stage of them all.” Among the odds recently released for the upcoming pay-per-view card are some of the first odds for Ronda Rousey’s debut match. She’ll team up with legend Kurt Angle to take on “The Game” Triple H and his wife Stephanie McMahon. It makes the second-straight WrestleMania with a mixed tag team match, and while Rousey is brand new, fans are hoping she’ll show something decent in her first match performance. A debut victory could lead to bigger things for the mixed martial arts phenom.

As reported by the WWE Leaks website, the betting odds from Paddy Power and Betfair sportsbooks favor the Olympic gold medalist and former UFC Women’s Champion. Right now, Kurt Angle and Ronda Rousey have been listed as 1 to 5 favorites in the match, while the team of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are 11 to 4 underdoThere arere’s no surprises there, as the bigger surprise would be seeing Rousey take a loss in her debut match. Speculation has arrived that Rousey will eventually challenge Asuka, who is expected to stay undefeated through WrestleMania 34 and possibly until next year’s edition of the PPV.

WrestleMania 34 Odds:

Asuka (4/9) vs. Charlotte (13/8) – SmackDown Women’s Title

Kurt Angle & Ronda Rousey (1/5) vs. Triple H & Stephanie McMahon (11/4)

Shinsuke Nakamura (4/6) vs. AJ Styles (even) – WWE Championship

Roman Reigns (1/5) vs. Brock Lesnar (11/4) – WWE Universal Title

As seen above, there really aren’t too many surprises just yet. Asuka is expected to prevail over Charlotte Flair and take the SmackDown Live championship. Shinsuke Nakamura is expected to win the WWE Championship for the first time ever, although there have been doubts raised if AJ Styles will be able to defend the belt due to a possible injury he suffered. In the least shocking of the odds, Roman Reigns is expected to win the WWE Universal title from Brock Lesnar.

Those are just four of the scheduled matches for the big pay-per-view coming early next month. Based on odds that have been put out for these matches and odds on who will hold titles after WrestleMania it continues to look like all the titles could shift. There’s also speculation that “Ms. Money in the Bank” could play a role in Asuka losing her match due to disqualification, keeping the streak alive, while Carmella wins the title off Charlotte.

It should be an interesting WrestleMania 34, especially with two Triple Threat title matches over the WWE Intercontinental and United States titles which could go in favor of any the superstars involved.