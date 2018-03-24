Kate Middleton And Meghan Markle’s Wedding Invitations Are Very Different– Here’s Why

Kate's invitation was a command from the queen; Meghan's is a request from Prince Charles

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal wedding invitations have gone out and some eagle-eyed observers have noticed that there are some striking differences between their invites and the ones that were sent for Kate Middleton and Prince William’s wedding. As People Magazine notes, one of the most noticeable differences is that for Kate and William’s wedding the invitation stated that The Lord Chamberlin had been commanded by The Queen to invite the guests. However, Meghan and Harry’s invitation states that Prince Charles is requesting the presence of the invitees.

So, Harry’s invitation is a bit less formal. This may have to do with the fact that Harry is now significantly lower in rank than his older brother. Prince William is third in line to the throne behind his father Prince Charles but Harry is now sixth in line because Kate and Will have two children and another one on the way.

A less noticeable change is that Meghan is called Ms. on the invitation while Kate was referred to as Miss Catherine Middleton. As People notes, some have speculated that this was done because Meghan is divorced. The former Suits actress was married to producer, Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013. Kate Middleton had not been married before when she and William tied the knot. But, according to etiquette rules, there’s no mandate that divorced women are supposed to be called Ms. on invitations. But it’s commonly used to address professional women. So this might just be a preference for Meghan Markle.

Invitations to the wedding of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle have been issued in the name of His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales. pic.twitter.com/jidwuYboon — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

Meghan and Harry’s wedding invitations also have some special touches that are little references to their relationship. As Money Magazine notes, the invites were printed on English paper with American ink which is a nod to their different backgrounds. The edges of each invitation are gilded and die-stamped on a machine that has been in use since the 1930s. According to Money Magazine, the creation of the invitations could have cost $10,000 including inserts and envelopes.

Using American ink on English card, the invitations are printed in gold and black, then burnished to bring out the shine, and gilded around the edge. pic.twitter.com/gQpC6tDot0 — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2018

Harry and Meghan will be married on May 19 at St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle in front of 600 invited guests. After the ceremony, guests will attend a luncheon hosted by Queen Elizabeth. In the evening, 200 of the invited guests will attend a reception hosted by Prince Charles at Frogmore House which is located on castle grounds.