‘Outlander’ Puts Season 1 Mystery To Bed, Plus Everything We Know About The Reunion And Season 4 Villain

One of the biggest mysteries in Outlander dates all the way back to the very first episode. Fans have long wondered about the identity of the mystery man looking up at Claire (Caitriona Balfe) from below her window in the show’s pilot. Although three seasons have passed without a firm answer, we finally know who was creeping on Claire — and no, it wasn’t a ghost.

Executive producer Maril Davis joined the cast and crew of Outlander for a special panel in Hollywood over the weekend. According to Den of Geek, Davis revealed that the mystery man lurking under Claire’s window was none other than Jamie (Sam Heughan) himself.

“It hasn’t been explained and hopefully we get to that point where we can explain it, but Diana [Gabaldon] has said many times that it is Jamie Fraser,” Davis shared during the panel.

Heughan, who was also present for the panel, also confirmed that his character was the mystery man looking at Claire way back in Season 1. Davis and Heughan would not explain how Jamie traveled in time to see Claire, but the actor teased that Gabaldon has already written the script for the episode. He also assured Outlander fans that they will learn the truth behind what happened in a future episode, though we still don’t know if that will happen in the next season.

Heughan and Balfe are currently busy filming Season 4 of Outlander in Scotland. Apart from solving one of the show’s longstanding mysteries, Heughan revealed that he is about to film Jamie’s highly anticipated reunion with Brianna (Sophie Skelton). Heughan explained how he received the script for the reunion a few days ago and that Jamie meeting Brianna will have a major impact on things moving forward.

Speaking of Season 4 spoilers, we also know who will be this year’s main villain. While it will be hard to outperform everything that Black Jack Randall (Tobias Menzies) did to Jamie, Stephen Bonnet (Ed Speleers) comes in at a close second.

Bonnet is a completely different villain than Black Jack and that is what makes him so dangerous. It was easy to see why Black Jack was so evil, but with Bonnet, you actually like him at first because he does a great job hiding his darkness. Just when you want to give him the benefit of the doubt, he does something atrocious. In fact, executive producer Ronald D. Moore said it best when he characterized Bonnet as being a “pure psychopath.”

The specifics about what Bonnet has in store for Season 4 are still a bit murky, but it sounds like Jamie and Claire will need to be on their toes whenever he’s around.

Starz has not announced an official premiere date for Season 4, though the series is expected to return sometime in the fall.

Production is expected to continue for a few more months, which means more Outlander spoilers are to come.