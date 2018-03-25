Apple Foldable iPhone To Get A 2020 Release Date, Bank Of America Analyst Predicts

The Silicon Valley tech firm might have an iPad turned iPhone in the pipeline and the foldable device might hit the markets in two years.

Bank of America’s Merrill Lynch predicts Apple will roll out a new flagship device without much modification during the fall, but by 2020, the Silicon Valley tech firm might finally release a foldable iPhone.

The firm stood by its buy rating for Apple, and as reported by CBNC, the reason behind this decision is the company’s upcoming plans for its iPhone line.

Apple is reportedly working with suppliers in creating a foldable iPhone which might transform into a tablet. The technology will be akin to owning both an iPhone and an iPad. This new device will most likely have a 2020 release date, the firm adds.

The radical evolution of the Apple design is not something new. In fact, reports suggest that Samsung is also in the works for creating a similar device.

On Friday, Feb. 23, Wamsi Mohan wrote a note detailing their forecasts for Apple after contacting the company’s suppliers in Asia.

“We expect the iPhones this fall to be largely unchanged for the OLED versions although size changes have proved to be a catalyst in the past. Our checks also suggest that Apple is working with suppliers on a foldable phone (that potentially could double up as a tablet) for launch in 2020.”

New Smartphone Trend

From the looks of it, smartphone makers are trying to create a new trend in the smartphone industry, and it involves a foldable device. Rumors that major companies in the consumer electronics industry have been trying to develop foldable smartphones have been going on for years. Samsung and Lenovo have concept phone demos. Patents hinting on a foldable smartphone have also been filed. However, no such device has materialized as yet.

Back in January, there were reports that Samsung gave a private viewing for their 7.3-inch foldable phone at the CES.

iPhone X is here! A big thank-you to all our customers in Sydney, and everyone turning out around the world Friday! ???? pic.twitter.com/5NKXUnePLu — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 2, 2017

ZTE succeeded in releasing a foldable phone, the Axon M, but as noted by CNET, the device had a cumbersome design, and it’s heavier than the usual smartphone. The foldable phone is great for multitasking and gaming but the specs were not that spectacular.

More Apple Devices On The Way

Apple has much on its plate, and the company is set to hold an education-focused event next week, and there are a lot of rumors on what devices the company will announce. It appears that the company will go back to offering low-cost iPad models for teachers and students, and there’s a high likelihood that it will support the pencil according to The Verge.

As for Apple’s foldable iPhone, it remains to be seen if the company succeeds in creating a revolutionary device that will awe the market and strengthen its position in the consumer electronics industry.