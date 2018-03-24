Charlie Hunnam And Oscar Isaac Put Ben Affleck To Shame While Shirtless On The Beach

The former Sons of Anarchy star was spotted hanging out at the beach with his Triple Frontier co-stars Oscar Isaac, Ben Affleck and Garrett Hedlund — and he didn’t fail to amaze.

Charlie Hunnam has blessed fans with quite a few shirtless pics over the years, but his latest beach-side photo op might be his best. The former Sons of Anarchy star was spotted hanging out at the beach with his Triple Frontier co-stars Oscar Isaac, Ben Affleck, and Garrett Hedlund — and he didn’t fail to amaze.

According to Pop Sugar, Hunnam and Isaac put Affleck to shame as they walked around the beach shirtless. The three are set to star in Netflix’s upcoming film, Triple Frontier, and it looked like the group bonded pretty well during their ocean outing. They spent some time snorkeling before hanging out on the beach, and at one point, Hunnam and Hedlund were caught wrestling with each other. Hunnam even had a chance to meet up with one lucky fan and snap a few selfies.

Isaac also showed off his beach body for all the world to see. The actor proudly displayed his tan, shirtless body while enjoying some bodyboarding with Affleck and Hunnam. While Isaac and Hunnam looked great soaking in the sun, Affleck looked a little worse for wear, especially with his new massive tattoo. In fact, it’s hard not to look at the photos without getting distracted by Affleck’s new ink. The Live By Night star got a huge color tattoo of a phoenix that covers his entire back.

Next time you're feeling sad, remember that you're not Ben Affleck so you (probably) don't have a tattoo so big and so ugly and so universally ridiculed that you had to lie and say it was only temporary and just for a movie when it is so clearly not. (https://t.co/MQJfdA25tk) pic.twitter.com/sU72CUK4TG — Crystal Methanny (@RafiDAngelo) March 18, 2018

The actor previously denied the tattoo was real, saying it was only for a movie, but based on the photos, the ink looks like it is permanent.

Although the actors had a blast on the beach, the outing wasn’t all about fun. They spent the majority of time receiving special training from lifeguards for the movie. Triple Frontier was originally set to star Tom Hanks, Tom Hardy, Channing Tatum and Johnny Depp. Pedro Pascal and Mark Wahlberg were also in negotiations to play parts before director JC Chandor ultimately settled with Affleck, Hunnam, Isaac, and Hedlund, according to Screen Rant.

???? New picture of Charlie Hunnam in Hawaii

(Cred bruddahmatt )

You’re welcome ladies! pic.twitter.com/7lRPwLF3Uu — Charlie Hunnam (@CharlieHunnamFC) March 15, 2018

The movie follows a deadly drug cartel on the borders of Brazil, Argentina, and Paraguay. Hunnam plays a member of a black ops military group that comes in direct conflict with the cartel. While Hunnam is always in incredible shape, this isn’t the first time he’s had to bulk up for a role. After starring in King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Hunnam opened up about the difficulties he faced adding muscle.

Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund in one frame IM SO DONE pic.twitter.com/b7q1ayFPrg — spaghettiphobia cat (@Horamiji) March 16, 2018

“I was probably 20 pounds heavier than my body naturally wants to be, so it is a full-time job to keep that muscle on,” he explained on shedding pounds after the role. “I did an enormous amount of pull-ups.”

Triple Frontier was originally developed by Paramount Pictures before Netflix bought the rights. The movie is expected to premiere on the streaming service sometime in 2019, though an official date has not been announced.

Charlie Hunnam just wrapped filming on A Million Little Pieces with his Sons of Anarchy co-star Ryan Hurst and Aaron Taylor-Johnson.