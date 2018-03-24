Prince William And Kate Middleton Look More In Love Than Ever As They Prepare To Welcome Baby No 3

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are already the parents to 4-year-old Prince George and 2-year-old Princess Charlotte, and they are expecting baby number three next month.

After nearly seven years of marriage and two kids – with one more on the way – Prince William and Kate Middleton’s royal romance seems to just keep getting sweeter. The couple has looked so in love during public appearances this year and is still acting like newlyweds. Could the fact that they are expanding their family be the reason for their happiness?

According to Pop Sugar, the couple has been out and about enjoying a pint of Guinness on St. Patrick’s Day (Middleton drank water), posing with fans for a photo, wearing matching construction hats on a building site, dressing up for royal dinners, skiing in Norway, and simply laughing and talking with each other.

This past Thursday was Middleton’s final public appearance before giving birth, and she and her husband filled the day with multiple engagements. They started out with a visit to Sports Aid – a charity for the next generation of Paralympic athletes – at London’s Olympic Park; then they went to a community cafe in Clerkenwell to help volunteers with a meal for the Commonwealth Big Lunch.

The couple has found a way to honor the traditions of the royal family while bringing the monarchy into the 21st century by sharing family milestones and philanthropic work on Instagram. This has provided fans with an endless supply of pics of the future King and Queen, along with their children, and has given the public a unique glimpse into their parenting style and displays the bond that William and Kate have with their kids.

Fans have gotten to see William strap Prince George into the car for the first time as he and Middleton prepared to drive him home from the hospital; and since then, multiple photos of father and son have emerged, including William taking George to his first day of school.

Other pics have shown William and Kate trying to calm down a restless George on various occasions – from boarding a plane to attending Charlotte’s christening. And, Prince William is always at George’s eye-level, holding his hand, and attempting to comfort him and keeping him from throwing a tantrum.

It will be interesting to see how things change for Prince William and Kate Middleton when baby number three arrives. We will just have to wait and find out.