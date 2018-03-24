What Feud? ‘Counting On’ Star Joy-Anna Duggar Comforted By Jill Duggar During Difficult Birth

Jill, who trained in midwifery, was with Joy-Anna as she labored for 20 hours at home before the family had to rush her to the hospital for an emergency C-section.

After TLC fired her husband Derick Dillard from Counting On for his transphobic rants on Twitter, Jill Duggar had appeared to be on the outs with her famous TV family. The couple hasn’t appeared on the Duggar family’s Facebook page or website, and the Dillards made their own congratulatory video for Jinger Duggar when she announced her pregnancy instead of joining the rest of the family in their video. But during last week’s Counting On special about Joy-Anna Duggar becoming a mom for the first time, Jill was by her sister’s side. Does this mean there is no feud between Jill and her family?

According to People Magazine, Jill, who trained in midwifery, was with Joy-Anna as she labored for 20 hours at home before the family had to rush her to the hospital for an emergency C-section.

During the one-hour special, Joy-Anna was planning a home birth, but after the midwife discovered that the baby was breech, they had to opt for their backup plan and go to the hospital.

Jill was there for Joy-Anna the entire time as she checked her vitals and the baby’s heart rate, but it is unclear if the mom-of-two was there in any official midwife capacity.

The 26-year-old spent two years in midwifery training and has over 3,000 hours of apprentice training under her belt. However, she has said that she wasn’t interested in being in charge of the entire situation because it scares her. Instead, she preferred to be on the sidelines.

Jill has helped deliver a lot of babies over the years, and she once revealed in a 2013 blog post that she got into the profession after attending childbirth classes with a 14-year-old friend who was a single mom.

“Through these classes, I learned how to coach her during the birth of her child,” she wrote. “Although I had attended two of my siblings’ births, being able to work as an active part of my friend’s birth made me interested in learning more.”

She went on to write that she became friends with a doula/labor coach and started to go to home births with her. Jill then became her assistant, and that allowed her to meet other midwives in the area. From then on, she would periodically help with home births as needed.

As for Joy-Anna, she eventually gave birth to a healthy 10-pound 3-ounce baby boy she named Gideon Martyn, but not before a grueling labor and emergency surgery.

Before Gideon arrived, Joy-Anna said that was getting nervous as she labored and was trying not to be scared, but prepared.

After the baby arrived, the 20-year-old said that she and Gideon were doing well and she and her husband, Austin Forsyth, were happy that their baby had finally arrived and they are now parents.

It has now been a month since Joy-Anna gave birth, and she says that she didn’t know what adjusting to motherhood would be like. But now that he is here, she can’t imagine life without him.

New episodes of Counting On, starring Joy-Anna Duggar and not Jill Duggar, air Monday nights on TLC.