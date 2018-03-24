‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi Confronts ‘Abigail’ Over Testimony, Plus Marlena Finally Meets ‘Laura’

Abigail's alters are in for some cross-questioning when both Gabi and Marlena dig a little deeper.

Days Of Our Lives spoilers reveal that Abigail (Marci Miller) and her alter egos will hit a crisis point during the week of April 2, 2018. Abigail’s alter egos “Gabby” and “Dr. Laura” will both be on the loose and causing a bit of chaos in Salem. According to Carolyn Topol Talk, DOOL fans are in for a shocker when “Gabigail,” posing as Abigail, takes the stand in Gabi’s (Camila Banus) trial. Fans know that Gabby has set up Gabi to take the fall for Andre’s (Thaao Penghlis) murder and has even roped in Stefan (Christopher Tyler) to cover her tracks. With Gabby in the witness box, one can only imagine the evidence she presents to the court.

However, Gabi has never been one to take attacks lightly. Days Of Our Lives spoilers, via Daytime Royalty Online, indicate that Gabi will confront “Abigail” about what she spewed forth in her testimony. Gabi and Abigail have been friends for a long time, so it will be interesting to see if Abigail’s best friend picks up that something is not quite right with her. However, this is not the first time that Gabby has pretended to be Abigail and gotten away with it. DOOL viewers will remember that “Gabby” talked to her mother and Kayla, and pretended to be Abby, and although puzzled at her behavior, they did nothing about it, according to the Inquisitr.

In the latest #DAYS, Stefan and Gabby arrive in Hong Kong and begin to bond.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/X2JSnunCCT — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 23, 2018

Gabby is not the only alter who has been let out during the week of April 2, 2018. Days Of Our Lives spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, stated that Abigail’s grandmother would make an appearance on Tuesday, March 27. Dr. Laura Horton is a renowned psychiatrist who has suffered from her own mental illness for years. Most notably, she was in a sanitarium for 17 years and knows the plight that some of her patients have suffered. In fact, Abigail went to her grandmother for recovery help, and it should be noted that her “rational” alter is Dr. Laura.

In the latest #DAYS, a vulnerable Gabby opens up to Stefan and makes a bold decision.https://t.co/70zOJaOWU0 pic.twitter.com/fqnY5dmpBQ — Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) March 16, 2018

However, other Days Of Our Lives spoilers state that a week later, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) will come face-to-face with “Dr. Laura” on Thursday, April 5. Marlena is an old hand at dealing with psychiatric disorders, but it will be interesting if Dr. Laura herself decided to out herself to a fellow psychiatrist.

